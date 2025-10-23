Evan Stewart Injury Update To Fuel Oregon Ducks Ahead Of College Football Playoff
The No. 6 Oregon Ducks are 6-1 this season despite being without wide receiver Evan Stewart. As the Ducks reach the final stretch of the regular season, the program received positive news regarding the wide receiver's return.
Stewart suffered a torn patellar tendon in June, resulting in him missing most of the season. Per On3's Pete Nakos, Stewart is on pace to return to the team in November as he is healing ahead of schedule.
Stewart's Injury Healing Ahead Of Schedule
Stewart also posted a video on TikTok on Wednesday, of him dancing and in high spirits. The post showed the wide receiver looking healthy, adding to the excitement of a potential return to the Oregon Ducks this season.
The injury update for Stewart comes just a couple of weeks after Oregon coach Dan Lanning provided optimism surrounding the wide receiver’s return.
“We’re not going to push it and put him in a bad spot, but I think there’s a chance,” Lanning told On3. “He’d love to get back out there. He’d be a great weapon to get back. I’m encouraging him, and his rehab is going well. We’ll see.”
The Oregon Ducks will have a bye during the first weekend of November, and then have four games remaining on the regular Big Ten schedule. If Stewart were to return, he could keep his red shirt and still play in the postseason with the Ducks.
The Ducks' remaining games that Stewart could return for are against the Iowa Hawkeyes, Minnesota Golden Gophers, USC Trojans, and the Washington Huskies.
Despite the initial fear that Stewart would miss the entirety of 2025, there is optimism that the Oregon Ducks will get their receiver back with the chance to finish the regular season on a high note, and just in time for the College Football Playoff.
MORE: Oregon Is Back in Play for Five-Star Running Back Recruit After New Visit Plans
MORE: What the Advanced Analytics Say About Oregon vs. Wisconsin
MORE: Oregon Ducks Can't-Miss Tie Dye Uniforms Are Recruiting Magnet
Impact Of Stewart Returning This Season
The Oregon Ducks have had one of the most explosive and consistently strong offenses in college football. Last season, Oregon made the CFP as the No. 1 team, but lost in the quarterfinals against the Ohio State Buckeyes.
Oregon is looking to make another playoff push, and possibly getting Stewart back in November will give the Ducks’ wide receiver a chance to get back onto the field and develop chemistry with Oregon quarterback Dante Moore, just in time for the postseason.
Last season, Stewart racked up 48 receptions for 613 yards and five touchdowns. He was expected to be the team’s No. 1 receiver this season, but unfortunately, with his injury, that was not the case.
While Oregon’s offense is playing at a high level, Stewart’s return will only help the Ducks this season. He will be another talented weapon in the passing game, not only giving Moore another target to throw to, but Stewart’s return will also make it challenging for opposing defenses to prioritize defending a particular player.
In Stewart’s place, true freshman wide receiver Dakorien Moore has stepped up big-time for Oregon. Moore leads the team with 398 receiving yards and three touchdowns. Tight end Kenyon Sadiq is also a playmaker for the Ducks, totaling 305 receiving yards and five touchdowns.
With the chance of Oregon having Stewart, Moore, and Sadiq on the field at the same time, the Ducks’ offense will have the chance to dominate more than they already have.
Seeing the video of Stewart dancing with high energy adds excitement and hope towards Oregon’s push for a national title.