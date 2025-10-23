Ducks Digest

Evan Stewart Injury Update To Fuel Oregon Ducks Ahead Of College Football Playoff

The No. 6 Oregon Ducks have been without wide receiver Evan Stewart this season after he suffered a torn patellar tendon in June. The Ducks are entering the final stretch of the regular season, and the most recent injury update on Stewart will impact the Ducks' College Football Playoff push.

Dec 30, 2024; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Evan Stewart (7) poses during Rose Bowl media day at Sheraton Grand LA. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The No. 6 Oregon Ducks are 6-1 this season despite being without wide receiver Evan Stewart. As the Ducks reach the final stretch of the regular season, the program received positive news regarding the wide receiver's return.

Stewart suffered a torn patellar tendon in June, resulting in him missing most of the season. Per On3's Pete Nakos, Stewart is on pace to return to the team in November as he is healing ahead of schedule.

Stewart's Injury Healing Ahead Of Schedule

Dec 30, 2024; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Evan Stewart (7) holds a video camera during Rose Bowl media day at Sheraton Grand LA. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Stewart also posted a video on TikTok on Wednesday, of him dancing and in high spirits. The post showed the wide receiver looking healthy, adding to the excitement of a potential return to the Oregon Ducks this season. 

The injury update for Stewart comes just a couple of weeks after Oregon coach Dan Lanning provided optimism surrounding the wide receiver’s return.

“We’re not going to push it and put him in a bad spot, but I think there’s a chance,” Lanning told On3. “He’d love to get back out there. He’d be a great weapon to get back. I’m encouraging him, and his rehab is going well. We’ll see.”

The Oregon Ducks will have a bye during the first weekend of November, and then have four games remaining on the regular Big Ten schedule. If Stewart were to return, he could keep his red shirt and still play in the postseason with the Ducks.

Nov 18, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Ducks' remaining games that Stewart could return for are against the Iowa Hawkeyes, Minnesota Golden Gophers, USC Trojans, and the Washington Huskies.

Despite the initial fear that Stewart would miss the entirety of 2025, there is optimism that the Oregon Ducks will get their receiver back with the chance to finish the regular season on a high note, and just in time for the College Football Playoff.

Impact Of Stewart Returning This Season

Oct 11, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) throws a pass before the game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

The Oregon Ducks have had one of the most explosive and consistently strong offenses in college football. Last season, Oregon made the CFP as the No. 1 team, but lost in the quarterfinals against the Ohio State Buckeyes. 

Oregon is looking to make another playoff push, and possibly getting Stewart back in November will give the Ducks’ wide receiver a chance to get back onto the field and develop chemistry with Oregon quarterback Dante Moore, just in time for the postseason.

Last season, Stewart racked up 48 receptions for 613 yards and five touchdowns. He was expected to be the team’s No. 1 receiver this season, but unfortunately, with his injury, that was not the case. 

While Oregon’s offense is playing at a high level, Stewart’s return will only help the Ducks this season. He will be another talented weapon in the passing game, not only giving Moore another target to throw to, but Stewart’s return will also make it challenging for opposing defenses to prioritize defending a particular player.

Sep 13, 2025; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Headshot of Oregon Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore (1) against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images / David Banks-Imagn Images

In Stewart’s place, true freshman wide receiver Dakorien Moore has stepped up big-time for Oregon. Moore leads the team with 398 receiving yards and three touchdowns. Tight end Kenyon Sadiq is also a playmaker for the Ducks, totaling 305 receiving yards and five touchdowns.

With the chance of Oregon having Stewart, Moore, and Sadiq on the field at the same time, the Ducks’ offense will have the chance to dominate more than they already have.

Seeing the video of Stewart dancing with high energy adds excitement and hope towards Oregon’s push for a national title.

