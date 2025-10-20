Ducks Digest

Analyzing Oregon Ducks' Future Schedule, Potential College Football Playoff Path

With a couple more games to go, Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks have some tough matchups, but the remaining schedule could lead to a College Football Playoff appearance.

Angela Miele

Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning speaks during a Rose Bowl press conference in Los Angeles on Dec. 31, 2024.
Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning speaks during a Rose Bowl press conference in Los Angeles on Dec. 31, 2024. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The No. 6 Oregon Ducks are 6-1, with a 3-1 record in Big Ten conference play following a win against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. While a win on the road was critical for Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks, more dominant performances will be needed as they make a push for the College Football Playoff.

In a recent CFP prediction by On3's Andy Staples, the Ducks are projected to be seeded No. 7. Despite the loss, Oregon has a high chance to win-out the season and is still seen as a top college football team.

“The Ducks roared past Rutgers 56-10, shaking off their loss to Indiana last week. Oregon has a tougher remaining schedule than Ohio State or Indiana. But the Ducks should still be favored in every game,” On3’s Andy Staples wrote.

College Football Playoff Projection

Oct 11, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning arrives with players before the game between the Indiana Hoosiers and the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
  1. Ohio State Buckeyes
  2. Indiana Hoosiers
  3. Alabama Crimson Tide
  4. Texas A&M Aggies
  5. Georgia Bulldogs
  6. Ole Miss Rebels
  7. Oregon Ducks
  8. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
  9. Miami Hurricanes
  10. BYU Cougars
  11. Vanderbilt Commodores
  12. USF Bulls

In this projected bracket, the Oregon Ducks would play the BYU Cougars, with the winner moving on to play the No. 2 Indiana Hoosiers, setting up a potential week 7 rematch.

Despite facing a loss this season, the Ducks have had some big wins, and if Oregon can finish the season strong, the program should be in good standing to not only make the CFP, but make a push to the national chamiopnship.

Oregon’s Remaining Schedule

Oct 18, 2025; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers head coach Luke Fickell looks on in the second half against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

The Ducks have six games remaining of the regular season, and none of the matchups are against currently ranked opponents. The Ducks will next face the Wisconsin Badgers on Oct. 25 at 4 p.m. PT. 

The toughest remaining opponents for Oregon are the Iowa Hawkeyes and the USC Trojans. While neither are ranked, both are 5-2, 3-1 in the Big Ten. The Ducks will close the season against the Washington Huskies which could be an underrated opponent that should not be counted out.

The Oregon Ducks will have another tough road game, as the team will travel to Iowa to face the Hawkeyes. The Hawkeyes two losses were against the Iowa State Hawkeyes and the No. 2 Indiana Hoosiers, both of which were one-score losses. The Ducks will likely be the favorite to win, notably coming off a bye week, but it will be a tough matchup.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore looks toward the scoreboard as the Oregon Ducks host the Indiana Hoosiers Oct. 11, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Before facing USC, the Ducks will play the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Nov. 14.

Wisconsin and Minnesota are likely the easiest matchups among the final six games for Oregon, and the Ducks will be the home team for both. With one loss, the Ducks have to show dominance against these opponents, just as they did against Rutgers.

The USC Trojans have been in and out of the AP Top 25 Poll this season and will be a challenging matchup for Oregon on Nov. 22. Not only is it a home game for Oregon, it is the Ducks' final regular season game at Autzen Stadium.

While USC can pose a challenge, the Ducks will likely be the favorites. A win over the Trojans will be a big way to close out the Ducks' home games this season.

Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning walks the field before the game as the Oregon Ducks host the Oregon State Beavers Sept. 20, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Washington Huskies are coming off a loss against the No. 25 Michigan Wolverines, but have a 5-2 record. Being a home game for Washington, the Ducks cannot count out the Huskies.

With Oregon’s remaining schedule, it is possible for the Ducks finish the season with just one loss. A couple teams such as Iowa and USC can pose a challenge, but the Ducks are proving each week that they have a well-rounded team that can win big games.

With Ohio State and Indiana still undefeated with an easier schedule, Oregon may not make the Big Ten conference championship, but the Ducks can make a run in the CFP.

