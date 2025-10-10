Ducks Digest

Oregon Coach Dan Lanning Gives Major Update on Evan Stewart's Injury Recovery

During the offseason, the No. 3 Oregon Ducks received bad news that wide receiver Evan Stewart suffered a torn patellar tendon, ruling him out for several months. Recently, Oregon coach Dan Lanning provided an injury update on Stewart and when his possible return could be.

Angela Miele

Dec 28, 2022; San Diego, CA, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning reacts after the 2022 Holiday Bowl against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Dec 28, 2022; San Diego, CA, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning reacts after the 2022 Holiday Bowl against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The No. 3 Oregon Ducks are 5-0, looking to make it back to the College Football Playoff and make a deeper run. Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks look like one of the more dominant teams in the country, but the Ducks are still missing star wide receiver Evan Stewart who suffered a knee injury in the offseason.

Stewart was set to be one of the top returning players, but Oregon has had to start the season without him. Oregon coach Dan Lanning gave a rather positive update on Stewart's injury recovery in an interview with On3's Chris Low.

“We’re not going to push it and put him in a bad spot, but I think there’s a chance,” Lanning said. “He’d love to get back out there. He’d be a great weapon to get back. I’m encouraging him, and his rehab is going well. We’ll see.”

Lanning Provides Stewart Before Indiana Game

Dec 30, 2024; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Evan Stewart (7) poses during Rose Bowl media day at Sheraton Grand LA. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Although Lanning did not say for sure that Stewart will return to the team this fall, the Oregon coach provided a positive update. If Stewart’s rehab goes well, he could return to the Ducks and help Oregon push for its goals of winning a national championship.

Lanning previously confirmed that Stewart will not be available against Indiana, and neither will freshman defensive back Trey McNutt.

When Stewart suffered his injury in early June, the recovery was expected to take anywhere from 6-12 months. This opened up the chance for a possible December return, just in time for a Big Ten Championship run or a push for the CFP.

Stewart transferred to Oregon ahead of the 2024 season after playing two years with the Texas A&M Aggies. The Ducks’ receiver finished the season with 48 receptions for 613 yards and five touchdowns.

With losing wide receivers Tez Johnson and Traeshon Holden to the NFL, it was expected to be a big season for Stewart to step up as the team’s No. 1 receiver. Stewart is in his senior season and could choose to redshirt and return to college football for one more year, or he could declare for the 2026 NFL Draft.

Oregon’s Offense Without Stewart

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore walks across the field to shake hands with Oklahoma State players after the win at Autzen. / Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While there was concern over the Oregon Ducks’ wide receiver depth this season, several players are stepping up each week. True freshman wide receiver Dakorien Moore is a playmaker for the Ducks and leads the team with 19 receptions for 296 yards and two touchdowns.

Moore is building a strong bond with quarterback Dante Moore, and the two are helping Oregon lead one of the most productive offenses in college football.

Wide receivers Malik Benson and Gary Bryant Jr. are also having a productive season. Benson totals 212 receiving yards for two touchdowns, while Bryant totals 197 yards, but leads the team with four touchdown receptions.

Sep 13, 2025; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Headshot of Oregon Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore (1) against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images / David Banks-Imagn Images

The Ducks have scored on all 23 of their red zone opportunities, which is the second most of any team to have scored on 100 percent of its trips. Oregon also averages 46.6 points per game, which is No. 6 in the nation.

If Stewart were to return this season, the Ducks would be gaining a major target to throw to and open up the already talented offense. His return could help the Ducks win their first national championship. The good news is that Oregon can let Stewart continue to recover and not bring him back too early, as the offense is having a successful season.

Angela Miele
ANGELA MIELE

Angela Miele is a beat reporter covering the USC Trojans, Colorado Buffaloes, and Oregon Ducks for On SI. She earned her master’s degree in Communication and Media at Rutgers University and holds a B.A. in English with minors in Writing Arts and Sports Communication and Media from Rowan University. With experience covering several sports, she is focused on building a career in sports journalism, combining her passion for sports and writing.

