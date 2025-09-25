Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Shares Latest on Evan Stewart Injury Recovery
The Oregon Ducks got hit with some brutal injury news before the start of the season when it was revealed that star wide receiver Evan Stewart suffered a torn patellar tendon in his knee, which would force him to miss extended time.
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning told Oregon Ducks on SI reporter Bri Amaranthus during the offseason that Stewart would "be down for a while," but didn't rule him for the season.
But now a few months later, he's providing a fresh update on where things stand for Stewart.
Evan Stewart "Doing Great" in Injury Recovery
During a recent appearance on The Zach Gelb Show, Lanning said that Stewart is "doing great" in his recovery but didn't make any guarantees that he could return this season.
"He's doing great," Lanning said of Stewart. "It will be interesting to see when we're able to get him back potentially, and what he looks like. But again, the main focus for that is Evan and today, right? And then tomorrow and then the next piece. But he's coming here with a great attitude every day. He's attacking his rehab, and hopefully he's one that we can see before the season is done."
Stewart finished last season with 48 catches for 613 yards and five touchdowns in an offense that also featured wide receivers Traeshon Holden and Tez Johnson.
Even in the immediate injury aftermath, there was hope that Stewart would be able to return at some point this season, especially if the Ducks make their way deep into the College Football Playoff.
The Big Ten injury report rules have further shed some positive light on Stewart's inevitable return. As Erik Skopil of 247Sports pointed out, a player only has to appear on the report once if they are out for the season, with Oregon defensive back Trey McNutt being an example.
However, Stewart been listed multiple times already this season, indicating the team expects him to recover in time before the end of the season when the Ducks will likely need him most.
Oregon Ducks Wide Receivers Have Stepped Up
Despite Stewart's absence, there's no shortage of talent in Oregon's wide receiver corps this season.
The arrivals of five-star true freshman Dakorien Moore along with Florida State Seminoles transfer Malik Benson added to a group that already included Jeremiah McClellan, Gary Bryant Jr. and Kyler Kasper along with tight end Kenyon Sadiq.
Through the first four games, Moore leads the teams in receiving yards (207) with Benson right behind him (201). Oregon has cruised to easy wins in each of its first four games, and as a result, the passing attack hasn't quite been put on full display just yet.
Once the Ducks get into some more competitive environments during Big Ten play, quarterback Dante Moore and offensive coordinator Will Stein will likely be able to unleash the arsenal a bit more.
This could happen as soon as Saturday when No. 6 Oregon heads to Happy Valley to take on the No. 3 Penn State Nittany Lions in a highly-anticipated "White Out" game at Beaver Stadium.
Expect Moore and Benson to play a major role if the Ducks want to come away with a massive victory.