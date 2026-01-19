Evan Stewart's Return To Oregon Holds Major NFL Draft Ramifications

The Oregon Ducks received a massive boost to their hopes of winning a national championship in 2026 when wide receiver Evan Stewart announced he would be returning for another season in Eugene. Stewart’s decision followed Oregon's starting defensive line revealing they will be returning, as well as Ducks quarterback Dante Moore’s announcement on SportsCenter that he too will be returning for another season with the Ducks.

The decision by Stewart to come back very well could be related to the 2026 NFL Draft. Stewart missed the entirety of the 2025 season with a torn patellar tendon, which, of course, severely affected his draft stock.

Dec 30, 2024; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Evan Stewart (7) poses during Rose Bowl media day at Sheraton Grand LA. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Back in May of 2025, NFL Draft analyst Todd McShay of The Ringer released his initial 2026 mock draft and had Stewart slotted at 14th overall to the Dallas Cowboys. Stewart was the only Duck that McShay predicted would be taken in the first round.

After missing the entire season, Stewart's draft status was in question. His playmaking and his talent weren't doubted, but his durability left questions unanswered.

Stewart Follows Pattern Set By Big-Time Ducks

Stewart could have chosen to still enter the 2026 NFL Draft even after a season where he didn't see the field and would have still been able to point to his success in 2024 as enough reason to draft him. However, he is taking the route so many Ducks have taken before in returning to Eugene.

Former Oregon quarterback Marcus Mariota joins the show as Duck fans flock to the set of ESPN’s College GameDay on the campus of the University of Oregon on Nov. 22, 2025, in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Stewart, following the pattern of Ducks returning for another season like quarterbacks Dante Moore and Bo Nix, and even program greats Marcus Mariota and Justin Herbert, could provide a big boost to his draft stock. If Stewart produces a great 2026 season, there is no reason he couldn't be predicted to go in the first round of the 2027 draft by NFL Draft analysts.

Stewart Will Look To Carry Over Momentum From 2024 Season

Stewart’s announcement that he will be returning to the fold will have many Ducks fans excited, and rightfully so. The last time Ducks fans saw Stewart was in the 2024 season when he recorded 48 receptions for 613 yards and five touchdowns. The highlight of 2024 for Stewart was his one-handed touchdown grab against Michigan in the back of the end zone.

His stats in 2024 are impressive and eye-opening for a few reasons. First of all, Stewart wasn’t the true No. 1 option for Gabriel, as he had to fight for targets against the likes of wide receiver Tez Johnson and Ducks tight end Terrance Ferguson. When Stewart was targeted by Gabriel, he produced excellent results.

Stewart's Return Could Fuel Most Exciting Offense In Oregon History

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning speaks during the head coaches’ press conference ahead of the Peach Bowl at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, Georgia, on Jan. 8, 2026. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The decision by Stewart to come back will give the Ducks perhaps one of the most explosive offenses the program has ever seen. Stewart will most likely be the No. 1 or No. 2 option and play opposite wide receiver Dakorien Moore, who racked up 34 receptions for 497 yards and three touchdowns in his freshman season.