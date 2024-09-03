Film Analysis: Boise State's Ashton Jeanty Poses Serious Threat To Oregon Defense
The Oregon Ducks run defense was arguably the most impressive performance from a team perspective in the closer-than-expected contest with the Idaho Vandals in Week One. The 24-14 final was still a double-digit win for No. 7 ranked Oregon, but the pollsters still dropped the Ducks three spots from their initial No. 3 ranking in the AP Top-25 Poll.
While the team as a whole didn’t live up to the championship standard they’ve set for themselves, the Idaho run game couldn’t get much going against the Ducks' front seven.
The Ducks held Idaho to 49 rushing yards on 20 attempts and a mere 2.5 yards per rushing attempt. The Ducks also totaled seven tackles for loss led by defensive lineman Derrick Harmon’s five tackles, two tackles for loss, and a one and one half-sack performance.
The Ducks face a supremely talented running back this week in Boise State Running Back Ashton Jeanty. Jeanty is seen as the best running back in the country by many college football analysts and coaches. He’s also seen as the first running back off the board in next year’s NFL Draft by draft analysts.
Oregon Coach Dan Lanning had this to say about the star Boise State running back on Monday: "This is the best running back I've seen since I've been here. This is an NFL guy."
High praise from Lanning as he’s seen the cream of the crop many times over. The film backs up that statement in my opinion. He started this season on fire after setting a Boise State and Mountain West record for rushing touchdowns in a game with his 20 carries 267 yards and six-touchdown performance against Georgia Southern.
There are only a few challenges in the country like Jeanty and the Ducks will have to be operating at a high level to contain Jeanty’s serious ability. Here’s some game film from the 2023 season and a clip from Saturday’s Georgia Southern game.
All-22 + Clips:
Final Thoughts:
Jeanty’s vision, durability, and dynamic contact balance will be difficult for the Ducks to contain. Jeanty’s level hasn’t tapered off against power-four-level competition in the past and the Ducks shouldn’t expect it to when they line up. Keeping Boise State guessing upfront will be key to slowing down Jeanty.
