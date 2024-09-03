Ducks Digest

Oregon Ducks Fall Out of Top-5 in Coaches Poll After Week 1

The Oregon Ducks fell three spots to No. 6 in the second US LBM Coaches Poll of the season. The Ducks beat the Idaho Vandals by ten points after being heavily favorited over the FCS team.

Charlie Viehl

Oregon Ducks defensive lineman Derrick Harmon forces a fumble from Idaho Vandals quarterback Jack Layne as the Oregon Ducks host the Idaho Vandals Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore.
Oregon Ducks defensive lineman Derrick Harmon forces a fumble from Idaho Vandals quarterback Jack Layne as the Oregon Ducks host the Idaho Vandals Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

After a 24-14 win against the Idaho Vandals, the Oregon Ducks fell to No. 6 in the US LBM Coaches Poll on Sept. 3. The Ducks were ranked No. 3 by the same poll in the preseason, but Texas, Alabama, and Ole Miss jumped them after the close win over the Vandals.

The Ducks were favored by nearly 50 points over the Vandals, and Oregon coach Dan Lanning expressed his frustrations after the game.

“Different than what we thought it might look like,” said Lanning. “On the same note, got to give a lot of credit to Idaho. They played a really good game. They didn’t give us anything for free. A lot of learning moments for us.”

Oregon Ducks defensive lineman Derrick Harmon forces a fumble from Idaho Vandals quarterback Jack Layne
Oregon Ducks defensive lineman Derrick Harmon forces a fumble from Idaho Vandals quarterback Jack Layne as the Oregon Ducks host the Idaho Vandals Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel threw for 380 yards and two touchdowns, both of them to wide receiver Tez Johnson. The Ducks defense shut out the Vandals in the first half, allowing 14 points total.

The biggest mover of the poll were the USC Trojans after their upset over the LSU Tigers, moving nine spots to No. 14. The Tigers dropped seven spots after the loss, and Clemson fell eight spots after losing to Georgia.

Here’s the rest of the poll:

1 Georgia

2 Ohio State

3 Texas

4 Alabama

5 Ole Miss

6 Oregon

7 Notre Dame

8 Penn State

9 Michigan

10 Missouri

11 Utah

12 Tennessee

13 Oklahoma

14 USC

15 Miami

16 Kansas State

17 Oklahoma State

18 Arizona

19 LSU

20 Kansas

21 Iowa

22 Clemson

23 North Carolina State

24 Louisville

25 Washington

MORE: [WATCH] Oregon Ducks Coach Dan Lanning Locker Room 'Disappointed' Speech Shows His Greatness

MORE: College Football Rankings: How Far Will Oregon Drop in AP Poll After Ugly Idaho Game?


MORE: Oregon Ducks Dan Lanning Gives Injury Report on Dillon Gabriel, Jeffrey Bassa

MORE: Oregon Ducks Big Ten Network Blackout: No Timetable Comcast/Xfinity Resolution?

MORE: Quarterback Justin Herbert Injury Update: Ready For NFL Week 1?


MORE: Oregon Ducks Slide in FPI Rankings After Flat Performance Against Idaho

Published |Modified
Charlie Viehl

CHARLIE VIEHL

Charlie Viehl is a 23-year old Boston College graduate and is an Oregon Ducks and USC Trojans beat reporter for On SI. A native of Pasadena, California, he covered sports across Los Angeles while at Loyola High School and edited the Gabelli Presidential Scholars Program’s magazine at BC. While pursuing a career in sports journalism, he is also a lifelong musician. He is excited to bring his passion for storytelling and sports to fans of college athletics.

Home/Football