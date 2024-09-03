Oregon Ducks Fall Out of Top-5 in Coaches Poll After Week 1
After a 24-14 win against the Idaho Vandals, the Oregon Ducks fell to No. 6 in the US LBM Coaches Poll on Sept. 3. The Ducks were ranked No. 3 by the same poll in the preseason, but Texas, Alabama, and Ole Miss jumped them after the close win over the Vandals.
The Ducks were favored by nearly 50 points over the Vandals, and Oregon coach Dan Lanning expressed his frustrations after the game.
“Different than what we thought it might look like,” said Lanning. “On the same note, got to give a lot of credit to Idaho. They played a really good game. They didn’t give us anything for free. A lot of learning moments for us.”
Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel threw for 380 yards and two touchdowns, both of them to wide receiver Tez Johnson. The Ducks defense shut out the Vandals in the first half, allowing 14 points total.
The biggest mover of the poll were the USC Trojans after their upset over the LSU Tigers, moving nine spots to No. 14. The Tigers dropped seven spots after the loss, and Clemson fell eight spots after losing to Georgia.
Here’s the rest of the poll:
1 Georgia
2 Ohio State
3 Texas
4 Alabama
5 Ole Miss
6 Oregon
7 Notre Dame
8 Penn State
9 Michigan
10 Missouri
11 Utah
12 Tennessee
13 Oklahoma
14 USC
15 Miami
16 Kansas State
17 Oklahoma State
18 Arizona
19 LSU
20 Kansas
21 Iowa
22 Clemson
23 North Carolina State
24 Louisville
25 Washington
MORE: [WATCH] Oregon Ducks Coach Dan Lanning Locker Room 'Disappointed' Speech Shows His Greatness
MORE: College Football Rankings: How Far Will Oregon Drop in AP Poll After Ugly Idaho Game?
MORE: Oregon Ducks Dan Lanning Gives Injury Report on Dillon Gabriel, Jeffrey Bassa
MORE: Oregon Ducks Big Ten Network Blackout: No Timetable Comcast/Xfinity Resolution?
MORE: Quarterback Justin Herbert Injury Update: Ready For NFL Week 1?
MORE: Oregon Ducks Slide in FPI Rankings After Flat Performance Against Idaho