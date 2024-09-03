Oregon Ducks Slide in FPI Rankings After Flat Performance Against Idaho
The Oregon Ducks tumbled in rankings after their opening game against Idaho on Saturday afternoon at Autzen Stadium. The Ducks entered Saturday’s game as the No. 2 team in ESPN’s FPI rankings. They have now dropped down to No. 10.
Oregon Ducks Slide Down in FPI Rankings
The Oregon Ducks dropped all the way from No. 2 in the FBI to No. 10. They did not play at the level that any of the other nine teams ahead of them did. The Ducks are 1-0 but at times the game did not feel like a win.
Oregon avoided a complete disaster with their narrow win over Idaho. The Ducks entered the game as 44-point favorites and were only able to squeeze out a 10-point win. After taking a 14-0 lead in the half, Idaho turned the tide in the 2nd half. The Vandals got pressure on Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel and made the Ducks look very vulnerable.
Idaho cut the lead to three points with under ten minutes to go with a Jack Layne touchdown run. Idaho then forced a 4th down for the Ducks on the ensuing drive. On 4th down, Dillon Gabriel completed a 12-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Tez Johnson to ice the game late. Oregon held on for the final few minutes to escape with the 24-14 win.
Ducks Have High Expectations
Oregon has expectations through the roof for the 2024 season. Oregon was ranked No. 3 in the preseason AP Top-25 poll. That is the highest the Ducks have been in the AP Preseason Poll since 2014 when they were also ranked No. 3.
On paper, the Ducks have one of the most talented rosters in the country. Couple this with an up-and-coming superstar coach in Dan Lanning and the Ducks are nationally recognized as a true national championship contender. Additionally, Dillon Gabriel has proven he can be a big-time quarterback from his time at Oklahoma.
The college football landscape for Oregon looks a lot different being in the Big Ten. Not only will the Ducks be playing teams in conference play they haven't before, but the constant travel to the Midwest and East Coast will undoubtedly play a role. They are still expected to be in the running with Ohio State, Penn State, Michigan, etc to win the Big Ten.
Don't Overreact To Week One
Fans love to overreact to Week One and they surely will after Oregon nearly lost at home to an FCS team. However, it’s a long season. Oregon has the structure to be a really good football team this season. The Ducks will head back to the drawing board and tighten the screws before next week’s game against Boise State.
Boise State is going to be a good test next week. The Broncos running backs, Ashton Jeanie and Sire Gaines, combined for 377 yards and seven touchdowns in their 56-45 win over Georgia Southern.
We will see if the Ducks will be able to bounce back and get a much-needed convincing win next Saturday night.
MORE: College Football Rankings: How Far Will Oregon Drop in AP Poll After Ugly Idaho Game?
MORE: Oregon Ducks 'No Salary Cap' on Name, Image, Likeness Money?
MORE: Oregon Ducks Dan Lanning Gives Injury Report on Dillon Gabriel, Jeffrey Bassa
MORE: Oregon Ducks Big Ten Network Blackout: No Timetable Comcast/Xfinity Resolution?
MORE: Quarterback Justin Herbert Injury Update: Ready For NFL Week 1?
MORE: Former Oregon Ducks Coach Scott Frost Hired by Los Angeles Rams