Oregon Ducks Coach Dan Lanning Reveals Week Two Injury Update: Bryant Jr., Bedford?
EUGENE - The Oregon Ducks football program is preparing for its second game of the 2024 season. The Ducks will face the Boise State Broncos at home in Autzen Stadium at 7 p.m. PT. The Ducks are 1-0 so far this season beating the Idaho Vandals last Saturday in a season opener that was closer than expected. The Ducks who entered the game favored by 44.5 points beat the Vandals by just 10 points, 24-14.
Two players who were prepared to make an impact for the Ducks this season were out with Injury. Both wide receiver Gary Bryant Jr. and offensive lineman Matthew Bedford did not take the field Saturday. However, Oregon Coach Dan Lanning is optimistic about their ability to play in week 2.
Bryant and Bedford were listed as questionable on last week's official injury report ahead of the Oregon-Idaho game but were on the sideline in uniform.
Q: “Are you optimistic that Bryant and Bedford could go this week?”
Dan Lanning: “Yeah, I am.”
Both Bryant and Bedford practiced in full pads on Aug. 28, though Bedford did not take part in any on-field drills during the early periods.
Bryant, who participated in pregame drills before the Idaho game, has been practicing in full pads this week. His return could Oregon's already highly talented receiving corps, which includes several talented players such as Tez Johnson, Evan Stewart and Traeshon Holden.
The junior receiver played in all 14 games for the Ducks last season, making 12 starts. He finished with 30 receptions for 442 yards and four touchdowns.
Bedford, a transfer from Indiana, was expected to be a key contributor on the offensive line but suffered an injury during fall camp. While his status for Saturday's game remains uncertain, Lanning indicated that he is making progress.
The absence of Bedford has led to some shuffling on the offensive line. Iapani Laloulu started at right guard, and walk-on Charlie Pickard filled in at center. Lanning acknowledged that the offensive line struggled in the win over Idaho and hinted at potential changes moving forward.
“Once we have more people available I think there is always opportunities to look and see what that lineup looks like,” said Lanning during Monday's press conference. “I think regardless if Matt’s available or not, I think that that’s something you always have to try to create at every position, that competition that makes you better and having more guys that can play winning football. We’ll see what it looks like as we move forward.”
Bedford was a multi-year starter at Indiana and was brought in to fill the vacated right guard position at Oregon marked by the exit of Jackson Powers-Johnson who was drafted to the Las Vegas Raiders in the 2024 NFL Draft.
While the Ducks were able to secure a victory in their opener, the return of Bryant and Bedford would provide a significant boost to their offense. These players’ presence would add depth and experience to key positions, potentially allowing the team to be more competitive in the Big Ten Conference.
MORE: College Football Rankings: How Far Will Oregon Drop in AP Poll After Ugly Idaho Game?
MORE: Oregon Ducks 'No Salary Cap' on Name, Image, Likeness Money?
MORE: Oregon Ducks Dan Lanning Gives Injury Report on Dillon Gabriel, Jeffrey Bassa
MORE: Oregon Ducks Big Ten Network Blackout: No Timetable Comcast/Xfinity Resolution?
MORE: Quarterback Justin Herbert Injury Update: Ready For NFL Week 1?
MORE: Former Oregon Ducks Coach Scott Frost Hired by Los Angeles Rams