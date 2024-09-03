Ducks Digest

[WATCH] Oregon Ducks Coach Dan Lanning Locker Room 'Disappointed' Speech Shows His Greatness

Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning's "disappointed" locker room speech is a stark contrast to how other college football coaches, like LSU Tigers Brian Kelly, approach their postgame reaction.

Bri Amaranthus

Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning locker room speech
Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning locker room speech /
In this story:

While the Oregon Ducks' stats may have looked impressive in their 2024 college football debut agains the Idaho Vandals, the performance left Oregon coach Dan Lanning wanting more. In a released video by Oregon football, coach Lanning talks to his team in the locker room after the 24-14 win on Saturday night.

Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning locker room speech
Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning locker room speech /

"I'm disappointed in the process tonight, not the result, the process. " said coach Lanning to the Ducks. "Process wasn't sharp enough. I'm not going to let you down by saying, 'great win.' That is not the way I feel."

"Hey, they (Idaho) played a good game. Credit to them. Do not discredit anything that they did. But I want to own our standard. Our stands doesn't change regardless of who we play."

"Who are we playing?" asked coach Lanning to the Ducks.

"US!" shouted the team in unison.

"We are playing us, we are playing Oregon," Lanning nodded his head. "So when you play Oregon next week, what is your measure? What you do, is you dust yourself off and say here is where I can get better. Here is where I can make my team better. Every one of you should be really proud to wear that green. I promise you I'm proud to coach you."

The rally of coach Lanning and the Ducks after their lackluster first game is inspiring as Oregon begins to prepare for the rest of the season. With Big Ten Title and College Football Playoff hopes, the Ducks are led by a coach capable to communicate how his team must improve.

There is a stark difference to coach Lanning's approach and other coaches' approaches around college football. For example, when the LSU Tigers were upset by the USC Trojans on a national stage on Sunday night, LSU coach Brian Kelly slammed his fists on the postgame press conference table and talked about how "angry" he was at his team.

LSU Tigers coach Brian Kelly arrives before the game against the Southern California Trojans at Allegiant Stadium.
Sep 1, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; LSU Tigers coach Brian Kelly arrives before the game against the Southern California Trojans at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports / kirby lee-usa today sports

Oregon coach Lanning is building his team DNA and identity, even through moments of adversity. The Ducks have a lot to work on from week one, after allowing three sacks and mustering only 24 points vs. an FCS opponent.

"A great team can learn from wins. Don't make adversity the reason you learn. Can you learn from tonight?"

Good news is, Oregon enters its week two matchup against Boise State with a fairly healthy injury report. Oregon transfer quarterback and Heisman Trophy Candidate, Dillon Gabriel's hand is good to go and coach Lanning said senior linebacker Jeffrey Bassa is also ready to go.

Both wide receiver Gary Bryant Jr. and offensive lineman Matthew Bedford did play on Saturday. However, Lanning is optimistic about their ability to play in week two.  

MORE: College Football Rankings: How Far Will Oregon Drop in AP Poll After Ugly Idaho Game?

MORE: Oregon Ducks 'No Salary Cap' on Name, Image, Likeness Money?

MORE: Oregon Ducks Dan Lanning Gives Injury Report on Dillon Gabriel, Jeffrey Bassa

MORE: Oregon Ducks Big Ten Network Blackout: No Timetable Comcast/Xfinity Resolution?

MORE: Quarterback Justin Herbert Injury Update: Ready For NFL Week 1?

MORE: Oregon Ducks Slide in FPI Rankings After Flat Performance Against Idaho

Published
Bri Amaranthus

BRI AMARANTHUS

Bri Amaranthus is an Emmy-winning sports reporter with over 12 years of experience in television, radio, podcasting, and digital sports journalism. She has been with Sports Illustrated for four years, providing breaking news, exclusive interviews, and analysis on the NFL, college sports, and the NBA. Prior to joining SI, Bri hosted NBC Sports Northwest's prime-time television show, where she also served as the Oregon beat reporter and created content covering both the NBA and college sports. Throughout her career, Bri has achieved significant milestones, including covering major events like the NBA Finals, NFL playoffs, College Football Playoff, NCAA Basketball Tournament, NFL Draft, and the NFL Combine. She earned a D1 scholarship to play softball at the University of San Diego and won two state softball titles in high school in Oregon. In addition to her Emmy win for NBC's All-Star Coach special, she has received multiple Emmy nominations, highlighting her dedication and talent in sports journalism.

Home/Football