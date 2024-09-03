[WATCH] Oregon Ducks Coach Dan Lanning Locker Room 'Disappointed' Speech Shows His Greatness
While the Oregon Ducks' stats may have looked impressive in their 2024 college football debut agains the Idaho Vandals, the performance left Oregon coach Dan Lanning wanting more. In a released video by Oregon football, coach Lanning talks to his team in the locker room after the 24-14 win on Saturday night.
"I'm disappointed in the process tonight, not the result, the process. " said coach Lanning to the Ducks. "Process wasn't sharp enough. I'm not going to let you down by saying, 'great win.' That is not the way I feel."
"Hey, they (Idaho) played a good game. Credit to them. Do not discredit anything that they did. But I want to own our standard. Our stands doesn't change regardless of who we play."
"Who are we playing?" asked coach Lanning to the Ducks.
"US!" shouted the team in unison.
"We are playing us, we are playing Oregon," Lanning nodded his head. "So when you play Oregon next week, what is your measure? What you do, is you dust yourself off and say here is where I can get better. Here is where I can make my team better. Every one of you should be really proud to wear that green. I promise you I'm proud to coach you."
The rally of coach Lanning and the Ducks after their lackluster first game is inspiring as Oregon begins to prepare for the rest of the season. With Big Ten Title and College Football Playoff hopes, the Ducks are led by a coach capable to communicate how his team must improve.
There is a stark difference to coach Lanning's approach and other coaches' approaches around college football. For example, when the LSU Tigers were upset by the USC Trojans on a national stage on Sunday night, LSU coach Brian Kelly slammed his fists on the postgame press conference table and talked about how "angry" he was at his team.
Oregon coach Lanning is building his team DNA and identity, even through moments of adversity. The Ducks have a lot to work on from week one, after allowing three sacks and mustering only 24 points vs. an FCS opponent.
"A great team can learn from wins. Don't make adversity the reason you learn. Can you learn from tonight?"
Good news is, Oregon enters its week two matchup against Boise State with a fairly healthy injury report. Oregon transfer quarterback and Heisman Trophy Candidate, Dillon Gabriel's hand is good to go and coach Lanning said senior linebacker Jeffrey Bassa is also ready to go.
Both wide receiver Gary Bryant Jr. and offensive lineman Matthew Bedford did play on Saturday. However, Lanning is optimistic about their ability to play in week two.
MORE: College Football Rankings: How Far Will Oregon Drop in AP Poll After Ugly Idaho Game?
MORE: Oregon Ducks 'No Salary Cap' on Name, Image, Likeness Money?
MORE: Oregon Ducks Dan Lanning Gives Injury Report on Dillon Gabriel, Jeffrey Bassa
MORE: Oregon Ducks Big Ten Network Blackout: No Timetable Comcast/Xfinity Resolution?
MORE: Quarterback Justin Herbert Injury Update: Ready For NFL Week 1?
MORE: Oregon Ducks Slide in FPI Rankings After Flat Performance Against Idaho