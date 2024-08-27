Ducks Digest

Oregon Ducks Football: 2024 Season Expectations, Dillon Gabriel 'Massive Numbers'

The Oregon Ducks begin the 2024 college football season ranked No. 3 in the country. One analyst predicts quarterback Dillon Gabriel will put up massive numbers in Oregon coach Dan Lanning's system.

Kyron Samuels

Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel throws out a pass during practice with the Oregon Ducks Wednesday Aug. 21, 2024 at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex in Eugene, Ore.
Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel throws out a pass during practice with the Oregon Ducks Wednesday Aug. 21, 2024 at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

The Oregon Ducks begin their 2024 season this Saturday with a home contest against the Idaho Vandals. The Ducks are ranked No. 3 in the Associated Press poll and are projected by many to make, and win the College Football Playoff. ESPN analysts Desmond Howard and Kirk Herbstreit picked the Ducks to win the National Championship this past weekend on College Gameday.

Former Alabama coach Nick Saban picked Oregon to make the National Championship Game, but ultimately chose the Georgia Bulldogs to win it. Regardless, the expectations for the Ducks are sky high for 2024. Quarterback Dillion Gabriel is also the betting favorite to win the Heisman Trophy.

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel
Jul 25, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel speaks to the media during the Big 10 football media day at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports / Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

I reached out to PFF’s College Football Analyst and host of the PFF College Football Show Max Chadwick for a comment on why he believes in Dillion Gabriel to get the job done for the Ducks and he’s what he had to say:

“Dillon Gabriel is the quarterback of the best offense in college football. He perfectly fits the Bo Nix role in Will Stein’s offense as essentially its point guard. He should put up massive numbers while Oregon will remain in the headlines due to it being a top-three team in the country. That’s why I’m picking Gabriel to take home the stiff-arm trophy.” 

Oregon offensive tackle Ajani Cornelius is projected to play his way into top-50 pick contention in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft. I spoke to 247Sports and CBS Sports College Football Analyst Carl Reed about his thoughts on Cornelius: “Top offensive lineman in the transfer portal from a year ago. Has become one of the top run-blocking offensive linemen in the country. Will be an early draft pick.”

Oregon Ducks Coach Dan Lanning
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning speaks during Oregon football’s media day Monday, July 29, 2024 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

While it is interesting and gratifying to hear opinions and expectations from others, the only voices that truly matter are the voices of the people inside the building. Coach Dan Lanning’s expectations haven’t explicitly been laid out, but the quote: "When they come to play that team out west, they should be a little bit nervous" sticks out as a tone-setter for the confidence level of the Ducks.

Oregon tight end Terrance Ferguson minced no words about the expectations of the Ducks squad: “I think success is in the team. For us winning a National Championship is a big goal.” 

Duck linebacker Jeffrey Bassa echoed the same sentiment.

“A National Championship,” Bassa told Oregon Ducks on SI reporter Bri Amaranthus. “And that starts by going 1-0 every week.” 

The great news for everyone involved is that the time for talking and projection has nearly ended. The Ducks get to prove it on the field now starting this weekend. 

MORE: Oregon Ducks Quarterback Commit Akili Smith Jr. Impresses in Season Opener

MORE: What the Florida State Upset Could Mean for Oregon Ducks Football

MORE: Oregon Duck Quarterback Dillon Gabriel Gifts Teammates Big Surprise

MORE: Who Picked Oregon Ducks to Win the CFP on College GameDay?

MORE: Dan Lanning, Peyton Manning Reveal What's Different About Denver Broncos Rookie QB Bo Nix

MORE: Will Troy Franklin Make Denver Broncos’ Final 53-Man Roster Or Get Cut?

Published
Kyron Samuels

KYRON SAMUELS

Home/Basketball