Oregon Ducks Football: 2024 Season Expectations, Dillon Gabriel 'Massive Numbers'
The Oregon Ducks begin their 2024 season this Saturday with a home contest against the Idaho Vandals. The Ducks are ranked No. 3 in the Associated Press poll and are projected by many to make, and win the College Football Playoff. ESPN analysts Desmond Howard and Kirk Herbstreit picked the Ducks to win the National Championship this past weekend on College Gameday.
Former Alabama coach Nick Saban picked Oregon to make the National Championship Game, but ultimately chose the Georgia Bulldogs to win it. Regardless, the expectations for the Ducks are sky high for 2024. Quarterback Dillion Gabriel is also the betting favorite to win the Heisman Trophy.
I reached out to PFF’s College Football Analyst and host of the PFF College Football Show Max Chadwick for a comment on why he believes in Dillion Gabriel to get the job done for the Ducks and he’s what he had to say:
“Dillon Gabriel is the quarterback of the best offense in college football. He perfectly fits the Bo Nix role in Will Stein’s offense as essentially its point guard. He should put up massive numbers while Oregon will remain in the headlines due to it being a top-three team in the country. That’s why I’m picking Gabriel to take home the stiff-arm trophy.”
Oregon offensive tackle Ajani Cornelius is projected to play his way into top-50 pick contention in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft. I spoke to 247Sports and CBS Sports College Football Analyst Carl Reed about his thoughts on Cornelius: “Top offensive lineman in the transfer portal from a year ago. Has become one of the top run-blocking offensive linemen in the country. Will be an early draft pick.”
While it is interesting and gratifying to hear opinions and expectations from others, the only voices that truly matter are the voices of the people inside the building. Coach Dan Lanning’s expectations haven’t explicitly been laid out, but the quote: "When they come to play that team out west, they should be a little bit nervous" sticks out as a tone-setter for the confidence level of the Ducks.
Oregon tight end Terrance Ferguson minced no words about the expectations of the Ducks squad: “I think success is in the team. For us winning a National Championship is a big goal.”
Duck linebacker Jeffrey Bassa echoed the same sentiment.
“A National Championship,” Bassa told Oregon Ducks on SI reporter Bri Amaranthus. “And that starts by going 1-0 every week.”
The great news for everyone involved is that the time for talking and projection has nearly ended. The Ducks get to prove it on the field now starting this weekend.
MORE: Oregon Ducks Quarterback Commit Akili Smith Jr. Impresses in Season Opener
MORE: What the Florida State Upset Could Mean for Oregon Ducks Football
MORE: Oregon Duck Quarterback Dillon Gabriel Gifts Teammates Big Surprise
MORE: Who Picked Oregon Ducks to Win the CFP on College GameDay?
MORE: Dan Lanning, Peyton Manning Reveal What's Different About Denver Broncos Rookie QB Bo Nix
MORE: Will Troy Franklin Make Denver Broncos’ Final 53-Man Roster Or Get Cut?