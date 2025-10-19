Five Shocking Stats From Oregon's Huge Win Over Rutgers
The Oregon Ducks didn’t just bounce back - they made history. Oregon flew across the country and destroyed Rutgers 56-10, putting up video-game numbers in a Big Ten statement win.
The Oregon Ducks made their first-ever trip to face Rutgers... a business trip of more than 5,000 miles round trip, one of the longest in program history ... and left no doubt.
These five shocking stats tell the story of how Dan Lanning’s team silenced critics.
Five Shocking Stats Oregon Ducks Fans Should Know
1. Oregon extended the nation’s longest road winning streak to 10 games. The Ducks are undefeated at 7-0 in Big Ten regular season games on the road.
Lanning addressed the atmosphere in Oregon's first game at Rutgers.
"It was a beautiful night for football. It was perfect weather for football. Everyone here has been very hospitable. It's been a good experience. I came here once before as a GA and we didn't win. So it was nice to come back and get a W."
There was a surprising amount of Ducks fans in the crowd and Lanning made sure to stay after to give extra high fives.
"Man, how awesome are our fans? That was unbelievable," Lanning said. "That's why I wanted to make sure I did some high-fives there at the end. Because for them to come all the way across the nation to be here to support us, I'm sure there's some fans from the East Coast that were able to make it today. That was unbelievable to experience that in an away stadium."
2. The Ducks are now 41-7 under head coach Lanning, marking the most wins by any Oregon coach through their first 48 games.
3. Oregon’s offense went off in record-breaking fashion. The Ducks racked up 750 total yards (415 rushing and 335 passing) the fourth-most in school history and the third-most by any FBS team this season. They’ve now topped 700 yards 11 times in program history (and are 11-0 when doing it). Their 12.5 yards per play set a new Oregon record and marked the best single-game average by a Big Ten team since Michigan in 2010.
4. Freshman running back Jordon Davison made the most of his touches, finishing with three carries for 100 yards and a touchdown - his first career 100-yard rushing game. He broke loose for a career-long 67-yard run in the third quarter and added a 20-yard score on Oregon’s first drive of the second half, his eighth rushing touchdown of the season.
Davison entered the game tied for first among all FBS freshmen and continues to lead the team in rushing touchdowns.
Oregon quarterback Dante Moore raved about the Ducks' run game after the win.
MORE: AP Top 25 Poll Chaos After Ranked Upsets For Miami, Ole Miss, Texas Tech
MORE: Biggest Winners, Losers From Oregon's Resounding Win Against Rutgers
MORE: Oregon's Dan Lanning Gives Positive Injury Update on Kenyon Sadiq After Rutgers Win
"I think it starts with coach Terry. Coach Terry is the greatest offensive line coach in the country and in the world. I feel like he dissected this defense really well, understanding the front they're playing, it's a little weird front, but understanding how the linebackers flow and the different ways to get different running backs the ball," Moore said.
5. Running back Noah Whittington powered Oregon’s offense with a career night, recording team highs in rushing attempts (11), rushing yards (125), and total touchdowns (3). He also added two receptions for nine yards and a score.
It marked his first career game with three total touchdowns and his second career game with both a rushing and receiving touchdown. Whittington notched his third career 100-yard rushing game (the first by a Duck this season) highlighted by a 28-yard touchdown run in the second quarter that tied his career high for rushing scores in a game. His five-yard touchdown catch later in the quarter was his first receiving touchdown of the season and the fourth of his career.
Next up for the Ducks is a home game vs. the Wisconsin Badgers on Saturday, Oct. 25. The time has not been announced yet.