Ducks Digest

Why Oregon Ducks Five-Star Receiver Dallas Wilson To Flip To Florida Gators?

The Oregon Ducks 2025 recruiting class is losing the commitment of five-star receiver Dallas Wilson, who will reportedly flip to the Florida Gators to be closer to a sick family member. Wilson has been committed to Oregon coach Dan Lanning's Ducks since January of 2023. The five-star prospect is ranked as the nation’s No. 2 wide receiver.

Bri Amaranthus

Oregon Ducks recruiting target Dallas Wilson and coach Dan Lanning in Autzen Stadium.
Oregon Ducks recruiting target Dallas Wilson and coach Dan Lanning in Autzen Stadium. / . atr.dallas / Dallas Wilson / Instagram
In this story:

The Oregon Ducks 2025 recruiting class is losing the commitment of five-star receiver Dallas Wilson, who will reportedly flip to the Florida Gators. Wilson has been committed to Oregon coach Dan Lanning's Ducks since January of 2023. The five-star prospect is ranked as the nation’s No. 2 wide receiver.

Wilson asked Oregon to be released from his financial affidavit, which the Ducks have granted, and he will sign with Florida upon release, according to a report from On3's Gators Online.

According to the Athletic, Wilson wants to be closer to a sick family member.

Oregon Ducks recruiting target Dallas Wilson and coach Dan Lanning in Autzen Stadium.
Oregon Ducks recruiting target Dallas Wilson and coach Dan Lanning in Autzen Stadium. / . atr.dallas / Dallas Wilson / Instagram

Wilson spoke with Oregon Ducks on SI in an exclusive interview after he signed during the Early National Signing Period.

“My whole life I was like, if I ever get an offer from Oregon, I’ll commit," Wilson said on December 6. "One day, I was talking to my Spanish teacher, and I’m like, if I ever get this offer from Oregon, I’ll commit. That same day, Coach [Adrian] Klemm came to talk to me. He was like, ‘Yeah, we’d like to offer you.’ And I was ecstatic. I think that same day, right when he left, I committed and had the whole coaching staff happy about me. It was just an amazing moment.” 

Dan Lanning is the coolest guy on earth" Wilson continued. "I think he’s one of the best head coaches in the nation, if not the best. He definitely knows how to talk to a player. He knows my background, my life, and I appreciate him taking the time to actually learn stuff about me because a lot of head coaches, they just want you to come to their schools and play for them and not care really, but Oregon’s been real since day one.” 

Two weeks later, Wilson is flipping his commitment to Florida. Coach Billy Napier's Gators and coach Mario Cristobal's Miami Hurricanes were pushing for Wilson to flip later in the recruiting cycle.

MORE: Updated National Championship Odds: Oregon Ducks, Texas or Ohio State?

MORE: Oregon Ducks 5-Star Commit Kendre Harrison Reacts to Bill Belichick, North Carolina

MORE: Oregon Ducks Predicted To Land No. 1 Transfer Portal Offensive Lineman Isaiah World?

Florida Gators head coach Billy Napier participates during Gator Walk at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Satur
Florida Gators head coach Billy Napier participates during Gator Walk at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, November 23, 2024 before the game against the University of Mississippi. [Doug Engle/Gainesville Sun] / Doug Engle/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Wilson is a 6-3, 195 pound receiver from Tampa, Florida and the pull to his hometown state made an impact. Wilson made a visit to the Swamp for the Gators' 27-16 victory over LSU, which helped Florida's case.

With Wilson flipping, Oregon will have three five-star recruits in it 2025 recruiting class, which ranked No. 2 in the nation before his decommitment. The Ducks five-star recruits are; wide receiver Dakorien Moore from Duncanville, Texas; cornerback Na'eem Offord from Birmingham, Alabama; safety Trey McNutt from Shaker Heights, Ohio.

Rounding out Oregon's 2025 recruiting class is 15 four-stars players and two three-star players for a total of 21 new Ducks.

MORE: Oregon Ducks Injury Update Ahead of Rose Bowl: College Football Playoff

MORE: Justin Herbert Injury Update: Los Angeles Chargers vs. Denver Broncos, Thursday Night Football

MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning 'Attacking' Extra Preparation Time Before Rose Bowl

MORE: Oregon Ducks Fans Color To Wear In Rose Bowl Vs. Ohio State Or Tennessee in Pasadena

Published |Modified
Bri Amaranthus
BRI AMARANTHUS

Bri Amaranthus is an Emmy-winning sports reporter with over 12 years of experience in television, radio, podcasting, and digital sports journalism. She has been with Sports Illustrated for four years, providing breaking news, exclusive interviews, and analysis on the NFL, college sports, and the NBA. Prior to joining SI, Bri hosted NBC Sports Northwest's prime-time television show, where she also served as the Oregon beat reporter and created content covering both the NBA and college sports. Throughout her career, Bri has achieved significant milestones, including covering major events like the NBA Finals, NFL playoffs, College Football Playoff, NCAA Basketball Tournament, NFL Draft, and the NFL Combine. She earned a D1 scholarship to play softball at the University of San Diego and won two state softball titles in high school in Oregon. In addition to her Emmy win for NBC's All-Star Coach special, she has received multiple Emmy nominations, highlighting her dedication and talent in sports journalism.

Home/Football