Why Oregon Ducks Five-Star Receiver Dallas Wilson To Flip To Florida Gators?
The Oregon Ducks 2025 recruiting class is losing the commitment of five-star receiver Dallas Wilson, who will reportedly flip to the Florida Gators. Wilson has been committed to Oregon coach Dan Lanning's Ducks since January of 2023. The five-star prospect is ranked as the nation’s No. 2 wide receiver.
Wilson asked Oregon to be released from his financial affidavit, which the Ducks have granted, and he will sign with Florida upon release, according to a report from On3's Gators Online.
According to the Athletic, Wilson wants to be closer to a sick family member.
Wilson spoke with Oregon Ducks on SI in an exclusive interview after he signed during the Early National Signing Period.
“My whole life I was like, if I ever get an offer from Oregon, I’ll commit," Wilson said on December 6. "One day, I was talking to my Spanish teacher, and I’m like, if I ever get this offer from Oregon, I’ll commit. That same day, Coach [Adrian] Klemm came to talk to me. He was like, ‘Yeah, we’d like to offer you.’ And I was ecstatic. I think that same day, right when he left, I committed and had the whole coaching staff happy about me. It was just an amazing moment.”
“Dan Lanning is the coolest guy on earth" Wilson continued. "I think he’s one of the best head coaches in the nation, if not the best. He definitely knows how to talk to a player. He knows my background, my life, and I appreciate him taking the time to actually learn stuff about me because a lot of head coaches, they just want you to come to their schools and play for them and not care really, but Oregon’s been real since day one.”
Two weeks later, Wilson is flipping his commitment to Florida. Coach Billy Napier's Gators and coach Mario Cristobal's Miami Hurricanes were pushing for Wilson to flip later in the recruiting cycle.
MORE: Updated National Championship Odds: Oregon Ducks, Texas or Ohio State?
MORE: Oregon Ducks 5-Star Commit Kendre Harrison Reacts to Bill Belichick, North Carolina
MORE: Oregon Ducks Predicted To Land No. 1 Transfer Portal Offensive Lineman Isaiah World?
Wilson is a 6-3, 195 pound receiver from Tampa, Florida and the pull to his hometown state made an impact. Wilson made a visit to the Swamp for the Gators' 27-16 victory over LSU, which helped Florida's case.
With Wilson flipping, Oregon will have three five-star recruits in it 2025 recruiting class, which ranked No. 2 in the nation before his decommitment. The Ducks five-star recruits are; wide receiver Dakorien Moore from Duncanville, Texas; cornerback Na'eem Offord from Birmingham, Alabama; safety Trey McNutt from Shaker Heights, Ohio.
Rounding out Oregon's 2025 recruiting class is 15 four-stars players and two three-star players for a total of 21 new Ducks.
MORE: Oregon Ducks Injury Update Ahead of Rose Bowl: College Football Playoff
MORE: Justin Herbert Injury Update: Los Angeles Chargers vs. Denver Broncos, Thursday Night Football
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning 'Attacking' Extra Preparation Time Before Rose Bowl
MORE: Oregon Ducks Fans Color To Wear In Rose Bowl Vs. Ohio State Or Tennessee in Pasadena