Texas Longhorns Receiver Johntay Cook II Transfer To Florida Gators Over Oregon Ducks?
One of the most highly-coveted transfer portal players, former Texas Longhorns receiver Johntay Cook II, is predicted to transfer to the Florida Gators over the Oregon Ducks, Washington Huskies and Texas A&M Aggies.
Fresh off a visit to Florida coach Billy Napiers' Gators and meeting quarterback DJ Lagway, On3 has predicted that Cook II will become a Gator.
The Oregon Ducks have been connected to Cook II since his high school recruitment. Oregon and Texas A&M were also the two early teams to watch during his portal recruitment. Cook II also just visited Washington.
If Cook II does chose to transfer to Florida, it extends a Gators hot streak.
Florida flipped five-star receiver Dallas Wilson from the Oregon Ducks 2025 recruiting class. Wilson was committed to Oregon coach Dan Lanning's Ducks since January of 2023. Oregon released Wilson from his Financial Aid Agreement as Tampa (Fla.) Tampa Bay Tech prospect reportedly wants to live closer to a sick family member.
Cook announced in November that he'd be entering the portal after catching eight passes for 137 yards and two touchdowns playing in a backup role for Texas.
During his high school recruitment, Cook traveled to Eugene for an official visit in June 2022. His five finalists at the time were Michigan, Texas, Florida, Jackson State and Texas A&M.
Since entering the portal, Cook II has posted about Oregon quite a bit on social media. Cook II reposted photos he took during his Oregon official visit in 2022 along with reacting to posts from other accounts that have brought up the idea of Cook II teaming up with incoming five-star receiver Dakorien Moore and current Ducks receiver Evan Stewart.
Oregon coach Dan Lanning would potentially have three Texas talents at receiver next season if Stewart decides to stay another year and Cook II picks Oregon. Cook II (DeSoto), Stewart (Frisco) and five-star receiver recruit Dakorien Moore (Duncanville) all reign from the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex.
Currently, Oregon's 2025 recruiting class ranks No. 5 in the country from On3 Rankings with six incoming transfer commits. New Ducks players include:
Jamari Johnson - redshirt freshman tight end, Louisville
Dillon Thieneman - sophomore safety, Purdue
Theran Johnson - redshirt junior cornerback, Northwestern
Alex Harkey - senior offensive tackle, Texas State
Isaiah World - redshirt junior offensive tackle, Nevada
Bear Alexander - junior defensive tackle, USC
Lanning is a relentless recruiter to find and sign elite talent from the transfer portal, with top-10 transfer portal classes the past three years. Receiver is a position that Oregon could address in the portal, with the departure of top receiver senior Tez Johnson at the end of this season.
