Florida Gators Sign, Flip Oregon Ducks 5-Star Receiver Dallas Wilson: Recruiting
The Florida Gators have officially flipped five-star receiver Dallas Wilson from the Oregon Ducks 2025 recruiting class.
Wilson was committed to Oregon coach Dan Lanning's Ducks since January of 2023. The five-star prospect is ranked as the nation’s No. 2 wide receiver.
Last week, Oregon released Wilson from his Financial Aid Agreement as Tampa (Fla.) Tampa Bay Tech prospect reportedly wants to live closer to a sick family member.
Wilson's flip is a big loss for the Ducks but the good news is, Oregon still has five-star receiver Dakorien Moore in its 2025 recruiting class.
His commitment is massive for Florida coach Bill Napier. The Gators recruiting class is now ranked No. 10 in the country with Wilson being their lone five-star recruit signed. The Ducks' 2025 class is now ranked No. 5 in the nation.
With Wilson flipping, Oregon will have three five-star recruits in it 2025 recruiting class, which ranked No. 2 in the nation before his decommitment. The Ducks five-star recruits are; wide receiver Dakorien Moore from Duncanville, Texas; cornerback Na'eem Offord from Birmingham, Alabama; safety Trey McNutt from Shaker Heights, Ohio.
Rounding out Oregon's 2025 recruiting class is 15 four-stars players and two three-star players for a total of 21 new Ducks.
Wilson spoke with Oregon Ducks on SI in an exclusive interview after he signed during the Early National Signing Period.
“My whole life I was like, if I ever get an offer from Oregon, I’ll commit," Wilson said on December 6. "One day, I was talking to my Spanish teacher, and I’m like, if I ever get this offer from Oregon, I’ll commit. That same day, Coach [Adrian] Klemm came to talk to me. He was like, ‘Yeah, we’d like to offer you.’ And I was ecstatic. I think that same day, right when he left, I committed and had the whole coaching staff happy about me. It was just an amazing moment.”
“Dan Lanning is the coolest guy on earth" Wilson continued. "I think he’s one of the best head coaches in the nation, if not the best. He definitely knows how to talk to a player. He knows my background, my life, and I appreciate him taking the time to actually learn stuff about me because a lot of head coaches, they just want you to come to their schools and play for them and not care really, but Oregon’s been real since day one.”
Wilson is a 6-3, 195 pound receiver from Tampa, Florida and the pull to his hometown state made an impact. Wilson made a visit to the Swamp for the Gators' 27-16 victory over LSU, which helped Florida's case.
