Former Oregon Commit Pushes Commitment Date Back Again

Former Oregon Ducks commit Kesean Bowman has pushed his commitment date back yet again after previously announcing he would commit within the first two weeks of February.

Bowman is a four-star wide receiver from the state of Tennessee. He currently plays for the Brentwood Academy Eagles and finished as the runner-up to the Baylor Red Raiders in the state championship. Bowman has quickly become a top target for many teams across the country.

Brentwood Academy's Kesean Bowman (1) carries the ball during the Division II-AAA championship game at Finley Stadium in Chattanooga, Tenn., on Dec. 4, 2025. | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The talented wideout has been an active recruit when it comes to the visiting aspect of things, as he has visited many of the top schools in his recruitment, including the Oregon Ducks, which sparked his original commitment on July 24.

The commitment didn't last very long, as he ultimately opted to de-commit on Sep. 19, and has been back in the market ever since. Bowman has already visited multiple schools since he de-committed. Some of the schools he visited thus far include the Tennessee Volunteers and the Alabama Crimson Tide, while locking in a visit with the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

Dec 7, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; The Oregon Duck mascot makes snow angels in confetti after defeating the Penn State Nittany Lions to win the Big Ten Championship in the 2024 Big Ten Championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Bowman pushing his commitment date back comes as no shock, as there was never a runaway leader, it seemed. He made the announcement on his X account.

"After further consideration and conversations, I’ve decided to push back my commitment Date until further notice …God’s Plan," said Bowman.

Bowman comes from a long line of talented players, as he is just the newest name to the equation. He has multiple uncles who have proven themselves as college players, and one who eventually moved on to the CFL.

Adarius Bowman is the most popular name in the family, as he played wide receiver at Oklahoma State. In his time at Oklahoma State, he finished with over 2,500 receiving yards. He was one of the more impressive wideouts in the school's history. His best season was in 2006, when he finished with 12 touchdowns along with nearly 1,200 yards. That is good enough for a Biletnikoff in football today.

Dec 31, 2007; Tempe, AZ, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys wide receiver Adarius Bowman (12) is upended against the Indiana Hoosiers in the Insight Bowl at Sun Devil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Bowman's uncle would later go to the CFL and play for the Edmonton Elks, where he would have an electric 18-game season. The former Oklahoma State star finished with 1,761 yards, but would never see any production get close to that in the other two seasons he played in the league.

The Brentwood Academy wide receiver also had two more uncles play college football. One of the other uncles is former Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Mike Bowman, and former Georgia Bulldogs cornerback Devin Bowman.

Being close to the family and friends of Bowman, many believe young Kesean has the chance to be the best out of the whole bloodline. He has offers from many schools, but it seems he is beginning to narrow things down. Despite Bowman de-committing earlier in the cycle, it is obvious that Oregon Ducks head football coach Dan Lanning would love to add the Volunteer State receiver.

