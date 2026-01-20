Oregon’s Biggest Recruiting Targets At 7v7 Battle Miami

The Oregon Ducks have a handful of recruiting targets at “Battle Miami 7v7,” which is a 7v7 event full of some of the best high school football prospects. With recruits from around the country competing in Miami over the weekend, Oregon is linked to a number of players as the Ducks continue to recruit nationally under Oregon coach Dan Lanning.

Here are some of the names that the Ducks are keeping an eye on. All player rankings used are from 247Sports Composite.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning takes the field as the Oregon Ducks face the Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 9, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jamier Brown

Jamier Brown is a 5-11, 170 pound wide receiver out of Dayton, Ohio. He is rated as a five-star recruit and ranked as the No. 1 wide receiver in the class of 2027. Brown is currently committed to the Ohio State Buckeyes but Rivals' Chad Simmons reported that Oregon is pushing for a flip.

Some of Oregon's other receiver targets, like five-star recruit Monshun Sales and four-star recruit Dakota Guerrant, were also in attendance per 247Sports.

Xavier Saab

Xavier Saab is a 6-1, wide receiver/athlete out of Glassboro, New Jersey. He is rated as a four-star recruit and ranked as the No. 24 overall prospect in the class of 2027.

Saab has yet to make a commitment, but Oregon appears to be right in the thick of it with a visit to Eugene scheduled for late January. Rivals reported that the Ducks lead alongside Notre Dame for Sabb.

Kesean Bowman

Brentwood Academy's Kesean Bowman (1) makes his way to the bench as the Eagles fail to convert a 4th and long, sealing their defeat during the Division II-AAA Championship match between Baylor versus. Brentwood Academy in Finley Stadium, Chattanooga, Tenn., on Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025. | Jamar Coach / The Jackson Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Kesean Bowman is a 6-1, 174 pound wide receiver out of Brentwood, Tennessee. He is rated as a five-star recruit and ranked as the No. 6 wide receiver in the class of 2027. Bowman has his commitment date set for Feb. 12 per his social media. He will choose between Oregon, Vanderbilt, Tennessee, Miami, and Ohio State.

Osani Gayles

IMG Academy's Osani Gayles (13) rushes for yards against Mandarin's Tamajh Mitchell (7) during the first quarter of a high school football matchup at Mandarin High School, Friday, Sept. 19, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The IMG Academy Ascenders defeated the Mandarin Mustangs 57-7. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Osani Gayles is a 5-11, 165 pound wide receiver out of Bradenton, Florida. He is rated as a four-star recruit and ranked as the No. 7 wide receiver in the class of 2027.

USC appears to be the front runner for Gayles, but the Ducks are “in the mix” with a few other SEC programs according to Rivals.

Oregon's Recruiting Translating to Wins

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning leads his team onto the field prior to the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Indiana Hoosiers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Oregon has been one of the best programs when it comes to recruiting since Dan Lanning was hired as coach in 2022. The results on the field for the Ducks have reflected this. Oregon has got further each season since Lanning's first year.

2025 saw Oregon get all the way to the College Football Playoff semifinal, a place they had not been since the 2014 college football season. Some of Oregon's key contributors in 2025 were freshman and members of their 2025 recruiting class.

Wide receiver Dakorien Moore, cornerback Brandon Finney, Jr., running back Dierre Hill Jr., and running back Jordon Davison were a few of the freshmen that showed promise right away.

The future looks bright in Eugene with 2026 recruits like five-star tight end Kendre Harrison, five-star safety Jett Washington, and five-star edge rusher Anthony "Tank" Jones joining the program. Meanwhile, former high-profile recruits like defensive linemen Nasir Wyatt and Aydin Breland are expected to see their roles grow on the team.

Will some of these 2027 names end up being contributors to the Ducks in the future?