Former Oregon Duck, Las Vegas Raider Jackson Powers-Johnson Returning From Injury This Week?
A stand-out from the past few seasons, Oregon football’s former starting center Jackson Powers-Johnson is a highly anticipated piece of the Las Vegas Raiders’ struggling offensive line. Powers, who frequently studied both sides of the line for the Ducks and won the Rimington Trophy for the best center in the nation after three seasons of not allowing any sacks, was the 44th overall NFL Draft Pick, and the Raiders’ second pick, in 2024. His fluidity with learning multiple positions has potentially afforded him the starting left guard position.
However, Duck fans and Raider fans alike were disappointed to hear that Powers-Johnson suffered a shoulder injury during team sanctioned activities.
Currently, Kansas State alumnus Cody Whitehair is filling in for Powers-Johnson’s reps at left guard, but that may not last long.
According to Vinny Bonsignore of Vegas Nation, a publication dedicated to covering the Raiders, Powers-Johnson is expected to be back on the practice field very soon.
"Still no definitive word on Jackson Powers-Johnson," Bonsignore said Friday in an interview on Raiders Nation with reporter Heidi Fang. "In doing some poking around they were hoping that he could be back by the end of this week, maybe early next week."
Powers-Johnson is expected to be the starting for the left guard position when he returns to Raiders’ training camp.
During his time with the Ducks, Powers-Johnson was the fifth Duck in school history voted a unanimous All-American, was an Outland Trophy finalist, and led the nations’ centers in overall and run-blocking grade from Pro Football Focus.