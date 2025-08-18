Former Oregon Ducks Cornerback Signs With Pittsburgh Steelers
A former Oregon Ducks cornerback is having a cross-country change of scenery with the NFL regular season only weeks away.
Per reports Monday from ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Pittsburgh Steelers are signing cornerback Kam Alexander to a deal after he was released by the Seattle Seahawks in the middle of preseason.
Alexander participated in rookie minicamp with both the Seahawks and Atlanta Falcons but will now be looking to earn a 53-man roster spot with the Steelers headed into week 1. Pittsburgh will play its final preseason game on the road Thursday against the Carolina Panthers, giving Alexander a chance to impress the coaching staff.
Kam Alexander Impressed Oregon Coach Dan Lanning
MORE: Kevin Stefanski's Honest Thoughts on Browns Quarterback Room Prior to Roster Cuts
MORE: Cleveland Browns Quarterback Coach's Surprising Oregon, Colorado Connections
MORE: Denver Broncos Coach Sean Payton's Honest Thoughts On Receiver Troy Franklin
Oregon coach Dan Lanning spoke highly of Alexander upon his arrival to Eugene last offseason. He had started his college career at Sam Houston State in 2019, playing four years for the Bearkats before transferring to UTSA for the 2023 season.
A native of Manvel, Texas, Alexander left his home state to make the long trip to Oregon, but the sacrifice appears to have been worth it as he begins to take the first steps at living out his NFL dream.
“Kam is a good player,” Oregon coach Dan Lanning said last offseason. “He’s got great speed, athleticism. I think he matches routes well. We’re gonna keep challenging him from a physicality standpoint, in the tackling. But, he’s been a guy that can stay and run with anybody out here. He’s a high-speed guy, which is a great trait to have at corner.”
Kam Alexander's Oregon and Collegiate Career
Alexander played in 12 games in his only year with the Ducks this past season. He finished with four tackles (three solo) and one interception, which came in Oregon's 35-0 win over the Purdue Boilermakers in October.
He had a career-best season in his only year at UTSA in 2023, finishing with 34 total tackles (32 solo), one sack, 15 pass breakups and two interceptions.
As a result, he earned himself an All-AAC First-Team selection by the coaches before winning Frisco Bowl Defensive MVP after having a sack and a 57-yard interception return in a 35-17 win over Marshall to close out that season.
Kam Alexander Shared Reason for Coming to Oregon
While speaking with the media last offseason, Alexander revealed his motivation behind choosing the Ducks.
“My mental aspect of the game is specifically what I came here to strengthen, and that’s exactly what’s going on," Alexander said in August of 2024. "I believe that’s one of the biggest things that I’ve grown in. ... love to compete. Competing. That’s all it is right now as far as trying to see who gets that starting spot.”
Alexander and the Steelers will kick off against the Panthers on Thursday at 4 p.m. PT. Pittsburgh will then begin the regular season on Sept. 7 at MetLife Stadium against the New York Jets.