Former Oregon Stars Penei Sewell, Derrick Harmon Square Off in Epic NFL Battle

Former Oregon Ducks defensive tackle Derrick Harmon and offensive lineman Penei Sewell faced off against each other other for the first time in the NFL during the Pittsburgh Steelers' 29-24 win over the Detroit Lions in Week 16.

The rookie Harmon won his fair share of battles against the All-Pro Sewell.

Derrick Harmon, Steelers Defense Shut Down Lions Run Game

Oct 12, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Derrick Harmon (99) runs on to the field before the game at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The Steelers run defense allowed just 15 rushing yards all game to the Lions. Detroit’s star running back Jahmyr Gibbs had just four carries for 14 yards, and Harmon played a big role in the Pittsburgh defense being able to limit the Detroit rush attack.

Most people don’t do this to Penei Sewell. Derrick Harmon is the real deal



pic.twitter.com/nwqBqOxCqj — LandonTengwall (@LandonTengwall) December 22, 2025

Harmon found himself matched up on Sewell numerous times, a matchup that going into the game the Lions probably would have favored. But Harmon held his own and maneuvered his way through and around Sewell numerous times. Overall, it was a very good showing for Harmon, who was the 21st overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) tackles Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during the second half at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

So far this season with the Steelers, Harmon has recorded 24 total tackles, two sacks, one fumble recovery, and one pass defended. The Steelers are in prime position to win the AFC North division with their 9-6 record.

Before being drafted, Harmon had a four year collegiate career. The first three from 2021-2023 were with the Michigan State Spartans before he transferred to Oregon for his final season. With the Ducks in 2024, Harmon had 45 total tackles,10.5 tackles for loss, 5.0 sacks, four passes defended, two forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries. He was named Second-team All-Big Ten.

Detroit Lions offensive tackle Penei Sewell (58) walks off the field after 44-30 win over Dallas Cowboys at Ford Field in Detroit on Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Seeing Harmon take on Sewell was a cool sight to see for Oregon fans. Since being selected No. 7 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft by the Lions, Sewell has established himself as arguably the best offensive tackle in the entire NFL. He has been named First-team All-Pro twice in 2023 and 2024 and has made three Pro Bowls from 2022-2024.

Prior to his success as a pro, Sewell was bringing home hardware with the Ducks. In 2019, his final season playing with the Ducks, he was named First-team All-Pac-12, a Unanimous All-American, and won the 2019 Outland Trophy for being the best interior lineman in college football.

Sewell has been a massive part of the Lions' success over the past few seasons. While their playoff hopes are looking grim this season, they won the NFC North division title the previous two seasons. They were knocking on the door of a Super Bowl appearance in 2023 with a 24-7 lead in the NFC Championship game vs. the San Francisco 49ers, but a furious second half 49ers comeback ended their hopes.

At 8-7 and on the brink of elimination, it's looking like 2025 might not be the year for Detroit to finally get to a Super Bowl.