Former Oregon Quarterback Makes History With CFL Performance

Former Oregon Ducks quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. continues to make impressive strides in his professional football playing career. While the NFL didn’t work out for the former Oregon star, his role in the Canadian Football League (CFL) has.

Throughout his decade-long career in the CFL, Adams has been among the league’s top quarterbacks, and on Saturday he arguably had his best performance with the Calgary Stampeders. In the Stampeders 58-36 win over the Toronto Argonauts, Adams threw for 405 yards and six touchdowns on 20-of-25 passing, tying a franchise record held by four quarterbacks, including most notably Doug Flutie and Jeff Garcia.

Jun 7, 2025; Calgary, Alberta, Canada; Calgary Stampeders quarterback Vernon Adams Jr (3) runs with the ball against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats during the first half at McMahon Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Both of those quarterbacks, while spending time in the CFL, went on to have successful careers in the NFL. Adams also recorded a rushing touchdown in the win over the Stampeders. In addition to his time with the Stampeders in the CFL, Adams has also spent his 10-plus-year career with two other franchises, the Montreal Alouettes (2016-2022) and the BC Lions (2023-2024).

During his CFL career, Adams has totaled 21,564 yards, 128 passing touchdowns, and 28 rushing touchdowns, making a case as one of the best players in the league. In his two seasons with the Stampeders, Adams has led Calgary to the playoffs once, where they fell in the West Semifinal to the BC Lions 33-30. The Stampeders currently post a 2-2 record on the season following Adams' historic performance.

This season, Adams looks to guide the Stampeders to a deeper run in the CFL playoffs as Calgary looks to capture its first Grey Cup title since 2018, when they beat the Ottawa Redblacks 27-16.

Vernon Adams Jr.'s Oregon Ducks Career

November 14, 2015; Stanford, CA, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. (3) passes the football against the Stanford Cardinal during the fourth quarter at Stanford Stadium. The Ducks defeated the Cardinal 38-36. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Before his CFL career and his one season with the Ducks, Adams spent three seasons with the Eastern Washington Eagles. In those three seasons with the Eagles, Adams was an explosive quarterback, throwing for over 400 yards seven times. As a starter for the Eagles, Adams went 28-6 and led Eastern Washington to the FCS playoffs in all three of his seasons.

In his one season with the Ducks in 2015, Adams led the Ducks to a 9-4 overall record, throwing for 2,643 yards, 26 touchdowns, and six interceptions with a 64.9 completion percentage. Adams' best performance as a Duck came in a dominating 48-28 win over the USC Trojans at Autzen Stadium on Nov. 21, 2015. In the win, Adams threw for 407 yards, six touchdowns, and one interception on 20-of-25 passing.

Sep 12, 2015; East Lansing, MI, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. (3) warms up prior to a game at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Adams threw for over 300 yards in five games, including the Ducks' 2015 matchups against the Michigan State Spartans, Arizona State Sun Devils, California Golden Bears, USC Trojans, and Oregon State Beavers.

The Ducks went 4-1 in those games in which Adams threw for 300-plus passing yards, with their only loss coming to the Michigan State Spartans in a thriller at Spartan Stadium on Sept. 12, 2015, between two top-10 teams. The Spartans won that game 31-28, despite Adams outperforming former Michigan State quarterback Connor Cook.

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