Oregon Quarterbacks In NFL Get Big Injury, Coach Updates

There are three former Oregon Ducks quarterbacks that are slated to start in the NFL this season. Ahead of training camp, each are in the news for very different reasons.

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is facing adjustments with a new offensive coordinator, Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix's injury timeline is becoming more clear and New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough is turning heads with "aggressive" throws.

Jan 11, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) smiles before the game against the New England Patriots in an AFC Wild Card Round game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Ducks fans have grown accustomed to cheering on their fan favorites on Sundays (or Christmas!) as Oregon's NFL pipeline has created quite the reputation for producing top-tier quarterbacks.

Beyond Herbert, Nix and Shough: Oregon also has former quarterbacks in Cleveland Browns' Dillon Gabriel and Washington Commanders' Marcus Mariota in the league, who are expected to have back-up roles in 2026.

A dive into the recent news...

Justin Herbert's New Offensive Coordinator

Herbert, a Eugene-native, is entering his 7th season with the Los Angeles Chargers. But this year is different as Herbert gets a new offensive coordinator in Mike McDaniel, who was the head coach of the Miami Dolphins. Herbert competed in the Chargers' OTAs but utilized one day to focus on his throwing motion and footwork - something McDaniel wants him to prioritize instead of throwing.

Jan 5, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Oregon Ducks former players (from left) Las Vegas Raiders guard Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) and Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Troy Dye (43) and quarterback Justin Herbert (10) pose after the game at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

It's a change for Herbert but he's on board with McDaniel's goal which is to get the ball out quicker. The mechanic tweaks could help the receivers get more yards after catch and also limit the sacks on Herbert.

"I think he's a great teacher, great coach," Herbert said of McDaniel. "I think the more time we can spend watching film with him and seeing exactly how he views the game and how he views the quarterback position, he's got such a great feel for it."

Herbert, a Eugene-native, still frequents his home town as his legacy in the league continues to strengthen. Herbert played for Oregon for four seasons from 2016-2019, and his nine career 300-yard games are second most in program history. He hopes to push the Chargers into the playoffs this year and get his first postseason victory.

Bo Nix's Injury Timeline

A broken ankle in Denver’s Division Round win over the Buffalo Bills ended Nix’s season just before the AFC Championship game, but not before he delivered his first playoff win.

Jan 4, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) hugs wife, Izzy Nix before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Now, what does his injury timeline look like? After getting surgery this offseason, Nix was present at Denver's OTAs but was not able to participate, instead he observed from the sidelines. Good news is, Broncos coach Sean Payton detailed that Nix is expected to be back and participate during the Broncos’ minicamp practices from June 16-18.

Payton said Nix has been throwing and all signs point to Nix being ready well before training camp in July.

Nix helped lead Denver to a 14-3 record and the AFC West division crown in 2025. How much further can he push Denver in 2026? A healthy Nix can be a dangerous thing for the NFL.

Nov 24, 2023; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix (10) and head coach Dan Lanning have their picture taken before a game against the Oregon State Beavers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Nix is entering this third season in the NFL after being selected in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft out of Oregon.

Nix played two seasons for Oregon from 2022-2023. He left Oregon as the program’s all-time leader in completion percentage at 74.9 and broke Oregon's single-season records for completions (364), passing yards (4,508) and passing touchdowns (45) in 2023.

Tyler Shough Shines In OTAs

Shough has won the starting job in New Orleans and is turning heads in practice with "aggressive throws," per media in attendance, he was airing the ball out to receivers and showing noticeable leadership on the field. Shough sparked the Saints offense in 2025 and looks to build on his second season.

Notably, Shough finished second in Rookie of the Year voting in 2025, even though he only played in 11 games and started nine of them.

Dec 28, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough (6) celebrates the win as he leaves the field against the Tennessee Titans during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

As the new face of the team, Shough has become more visible in participating in community events and organizing workouts with his teammates. It's early hype but it's a solid sign that the ship is heading in the right direction with Shough leading.

Shough played three seasons for the Ducks from 2018-2020. He ultimately entered the transfer portal after a tough 2020 season that saw the Ducks go 4-3.Shough recently visited Autzen Stadium for Oregon's game vs. the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

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