Former Oregon Ducks Wide Receiver Star Set to Make UFL Debut

With the 2025 college football season officially in the books, several players who helped the Oregon Ducks advance to the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Peach Bowl this year are off to the NFL Draft.

In between the end of the NFL season and the draft, however, two football leagues are set to kick off their 2026 seasons, including the Canadian Football League and the UFL. While not as popular among fans as the NFL, one former Oregon Ducks star is set to highlight a UFL roster this season.

Dec 28, 2022; San Diego, CA, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Chase Cota (23) carries the ball against the North Carolina Tar Heels during the fourth quarter of the 2022 Holiday Bowl at Petco Park. Oregon defeated North Carolina 28-27. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Former Oregon wide receiver Chase Cota is set to play for the Dallas Renegades this season. Cota is the only former Oregon player in the UFL this season and looks to lead the Renegades to a successful season, as they finished with a 5-5 overall record in 2025, one game short of a spot in the XFL Championship game.

The CFL currently has several former Oregon Ducks players in their league, including quarterback Vernon Adams Jr (Calgary Stampeders) and Dillon Mitchell (Winnipeg Blue Bombers).

Chase Cota's Oregon Ducks Career

Dec 28, 2022; San Diego, CA, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Chase Cota (23) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the North Carolina Tar Heels during the second half of the 2022 Holiday Bowl at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-Imagn Images | Orlando Ramirez-Imagn Images

After four seasons with the UCLA Bruins, Cota transferred to Oregon for the 2022 season, which was coach Dan Lanning’s first year as the Ducks coach. In his one season with the Ducks, Cota had an impressive year, recording 36 receptions for 487 yards and three touchdowns.

In Oregon’s 28-27 2022 Holiday Bowl win over the North Carolina Tar Heels, Cota collected three receptions for 42 yards and a touchdown. During his college career with UCLA and Oregon, Cota totaled 103 receptions for 1,380 yards and nine touchdowns.

Following his one season with the Ducks, Cota was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Detroit Lions and appeared in the preseason before getting cut. Cota also had several stops with other NFL franchises, including the Kansas City Chiefs, Houston Texans, New York Giants, and Cleveland Browns.

Cota Looks To Impress With Renegades

Aug 11, 2023; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions wide receiver Chase Cota (88) catches the ball and breaks a tackle attempt by New York Giants cornerback Rodarius Williams (25) in the third quarterat Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images | David Reginek-Imagn Images

After these appearances, Cota was selected by the Renegades in the 2026 UFL Draft and looks to have a major impact on a professional football roster, with hopes it can translate to another opportunity on an NFL roster in the future.

Several players who have found success in the NFL worked their way up through the UFL, most notably Dallas Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey. Cota looks to join the short list of UFL players to be picked up by the NFL.

Cota and the Renegades will kick off their 2026 UFL season at home on Mar. 28 at 1 p.m. PT on FOX against the Houston Gamblers at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas. When they were formerly known as the Arlington Renegades, the team played its home games at Choctaw Stadium, the former venue of the MLB's Texas Rangers.

Cota will make his UFL debut in a season that is set to feature three new teams added to the league. The three new additions to the UFL this season include the Columbus Aviators, Louisville Kings, and Orlando Storm.

