Former Oregon Ducks Quarterback Signs Deal With Buffalo Bills
Former Oregon Ducks starting quarterback Anthony Brown Jr. has joined the Buffalo Bills’ roster. The Bills announced the signing on Aug. 20 while waiving the injured wide receiver Lawrence Keys III in order to make room for Brown.
After a preseason injury to quarterback Mitch Trubisky’s knee, general manager Brandon Beane and the Bills looked to add some depth to their quarterback room. On Aug. 19, Bills coach Sean McDermott told the media that Trubisky will be out for “multiple weeks.” As a result, they began to look for another quarterback for the roster.
Brown did not make an NFL roster for the 2023 season, but he signed a reserve contract with the Las Vegas Raiders on Jan. 8. On Aug. 16, the Raiders waived Brown and made him available to the Bills. Prior to joining Raiders, Brown signed with the Baltimore as an undrafted free agent out of Oregon in 2022.
Spending the 2022 season on the practice squad, backing up Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley, Brown saw game action for the Ravens in Week 18 against the Cincinnati Bengals. As the starter, Brown threw for 286 yards while turning the ball over three times. The Ravens re-signed Brown to the practice squad prior to the 2023 season, but they released him before the season started.
Brown started for the Ducks in 2021 under former Oregon coach Mario Cristobal, finishing the season 10-4. While starting for Oregon, Brown led the Ducks into Columbus and defeated No. 3 Ohio State on the road.
His Oregon career started with backing up former Ducks quarterback Tyler Shough. Shough’s transfer to Texas Tech after the 2020 season made way for Brown to win the starting job.
In 2021, Brown started all 14 games for Oregon during his final season of eligibility, leading the Ducks to appearances in the Pac-12 Championship Game and the Valero Alamo Bowl. The duel-threat quarterback completed 250-of-390 passes for 2,989 yards and 18 touchdowns with just seven interceptions. On the ground, Brown rushed for a career-high 658 yards and nine touchdowns on 151 carries. He led the Pac-12 Conference with 3,851 yards of total offense.
Before transferring to Eugene, Brown played with coach Steve Addazio at Boston College for three seasons. Before a knee injury ended his 2019 season, Brown recorded a passer rating of 154.5 in six games. Boston College fired Addazio after the 2019 season, prompting Brown to enter the transfer portal and eventually commit to Cristobal and the Ducks.
Maybe Buffalo will be the right fit for Brown in 2024.
