Bill Belichick: Rookie Bo Nix And Denver Broncos Coach Sean Payton Look Like Perfect Fit

Former Oregon Duck quarterback Bo Nix is off to a hot start to his NFL rookie campaign. Nix is catching the attention of legendary NFL coach Bill Belichick, who says Nix and Denver Broncos coach Sean Payton are a perfect fit.

Aug 18, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) and quarterback Jarrett Stidham (8) before the preseason game against the Green Bay Packers at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
Nix is catching the attention of legendary NFL coach Bill Belichick. Belichick, who has won six Super Bowls and is now a football analyst, joined the Pat McAfee Show to discuss the duo of Nix and Denver coach Sean Payton.

McAfee asked: are Nix and Payton the perfect fit?

"Well, it looks like it," Belichick said. "Sean's a great quarterback coach, and he'll have those guys ready to play, and he'll tailor the offense around where the quarterback is...

In his two preseason games, Nix has pushed the ball downfield and looked comfortable in the pocket. Last Sunday in a 27-2 victory over the Green Bay Packers, the former Duck completed 8 of 9 passes for 80 yards and a touchdown.

Nix's experience is coming in handy in a complicated offense. The most experienced quarterback from the 2024 draft, Nix's 61 career starts broke the NCAA record for most all-time by a FBS quarterback.

"Sean's offense is a very fast offense," Belichick said. "They don't go no huddle, but they substitute fast. They call the play. They get up the line of scrimmage. And once the snap everything's moving fast as fast as anybody in the league so there's a lot of mental processing and decision making that has to take place in a hurry."

Payton has yet to name a starting quarterback, as the competition rolls on between Nix and veteran Jarrett Stidham.

"I think you go with him when you feel like he's ready to go," Belichick said. "What I don't think you want to do is put Bo in there, and then after three or four games, find out you need to take him out and put Spitt back in there and go that way. I don't think that would work. I think that just creates a lot of confusion, and I really don't think that's what you want to do."

"If you're sure Bo Nix is the guy, then you go with him, but you don't turn back."

Aug 11, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Denver Broncos Head Coach Sean Payton throws a challenge flag during the second half against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports / Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Nix and the Broncos have one final preseason game on Sunday vs. the Arizona Cardinals at 1:30 p.m. PT. Nix's preseason stats are impressive. He has thrown 23-for-30 on 205 passing yards and two touchdowns. Nix has also ran for 29 yards and holds a passer rating of 121.5. The Broncos have scored points on six of seven possessions with the former Duck under center this preseason.

"(Nix) has delivered the ball well," Belichick said. "He's got it out on time. He sees the field well. He's done a good job of taking care of the ball. He's done a good job in the expenditure plays and making good decisions with the ball in his hands under some pressure. But, again, it's against very vanilla defenses (in preseason)."

Nix, Denver's No. 12-overall selection in the2024 NFL Draft is fresh off his best season yet. The 23-year-old broke the NCAA single-season record for completion percentage in 2023 at 77.45, completing a whopping 364 of 470 passes. 

"That Oregon offense (last year) - whenever Bo was running it, it was like (snaps fingers) humming - like a tribute to him," McAfee said.

BRI AMARANTHUS

Bri Amaranthus is an Emmy-winning sports reporter with over 12 years of experience in television, radio, podcasting, and digital sports journalism. She has been with Sports Illustrated for four years, providing breaking news, exclusive interviews, and analysis on the NFL, college sports, and the NBA. Prior to joining SI, Bri hosted NBC Sports Northwest's prime-time television show, where she also served as the Oregon beat reporter and created content covering both the NBA and college sports. Throughout her career, Bri has achieved significant milestones, including covering major events like the NBA Finals, NFL playoffs, College Football Playoff, NCAA Basketball Tournament, NFL Draft, and the NFL Combine. She earned a D1 scholarship to play softball at the University of San Diego and won two state softball titles in high school in Oregon. In addition to her Emmy win for NBC's All-Star Coach special, she has received multiple Emmy nominations, highlighting her dedication and talent in sports journalism.

