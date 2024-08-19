Oregon Coach Will Stein Names 'Dangerous' Ducks Playmakers, Evaluates Dillon Gabriel, Dante Moore
EUGENE - As the Oregon Ducks gear up for the upcoming football season, Oregon offensive coordinator Will Stein has provided an update on the development of the team's quarterbacks. While Stein expressed optimism about the group's progress, he acknowledged they are still learning and growing within the offensive system.
In 2024, several new factors come into play for the Ducks' quarterback room. This season, Oregon's quarterbacks will face some of the nation's most aggressive defenses in the Big Ten conference. Additionally, quarterbacks will have the advantage of direct communication with the coaching staff through in-helmet communication.
"It feels like you're in a movie," redshirt freshman quarterback Dante Moore said about the headsets. "Just hearing the coach-to-player communication, and then seeing, just hearing, you know, what Coach Stein is thinking. It's great just to go through the calls and just be out there on the field and communicate with everybody like that."
To ensure success within the quarterback room, Stein emphasized the importance of selfless play and making simple throws.
"Everybody wants these 50-yard bombs every play. It's not reality," Stein said. "Let's score touchdowns. How do you score touchdowns? Get it to your playmakers fast. That's it. It's not rocket science."
The Ducks have a talented group of playmakers to support their quarterbacks, including a highly rated wide receiver corps. Tez Johnson, Evan Stewart, Traeshon Holden, and tight ends Terrance Ferguson and Kenyon Sadiq are poised to be a dominant force in the Oregon offense.
“I'd like to see Terrance Ferguson and Kenyon [Sadiq] their production go up,” explained Stein. “Because if they're catching the ball, I think they're super dangerous. Traeshon [Holden]’s done a phenomenal job. I don't consider him a third wide out. I think we got four or five guys that can really put on a show every single game. So it's just a matter of us doing an excellent job in our game prep, personnel, specific plays for specific kids, because we got a lot of talent.”
Oregon's quarterbacks have been learning the value of selfless play and making the right decisions throughout fall camp. Additionally, confidence has been a valuable trait developing in the quarterback room. Redshirt freshman transfer Dante Moore from UCLA discussed how his confidence has grown since arriving at Oregon.
“Going through fall camp, I feel like, way more comfortable,” said Moore. “My confidence got way better with throwing the ball, and just mentally, really becoming good at the game. Much of that confidence is just the understanding of the playbook and knowing where to go and not having to think about it”
Moore has also benefited from learning from veteran quarterbacks in the room, such as Oklahoma transfer and Oregon starting quarterback Dillon Gabriel.
"Having DG [Dillon Gabriel] in the room, of course, we’ve watched a lot of his film at Oklahoma, see how he did things,” said Moore. “So just being able to talk to him and really just come together as a quarterback room”
Gabriel is not the only Duck quarterback that Moore has been studying. Stein has also been using Bo Nix, now a play caller for the Denver Broncos, as an example of how he wants his quarterbacks to play.
Coach Stein will actually come and talk to us about some of [Nix’s] play calls,” explained Moore. “Bo's always been a smart quarterback. He’s never one to force throws. him being here, and Coach Stein to tell him to take the easy throws. I feel like overall, in general, he's been doing that.”
Overall, Stein seems pleased with Moore's development and the progress of the entire quarterback room. However, he acknowledges that there is always room for improvement, especially at the quarterback position where you are responsible for commanding the offense.
"I feel good about where Dante's at, along with Austin [Novosad] and Dillon [Gabriel]," Stein said, referring to the team's top three quarterbacks. "He's still learning and growing. We've got to continue to take easy money throws at quarterback because we have elite talent on the edge our tight ends our backs get them the ball quickly, let them go do work."
As Oregon prepares for the season, the development of the quarterback position will be a key factor in the team's success. With the coaching staff focused on refining decision-making and communication, the Ducks' signal-callers are making progress, even as they continue to learn and grow within the offensive system.
