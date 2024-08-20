Coach Jim Harbaugh's Funny Reaction to Justin Herbert's Return To LA Chargers Practice
On Aug. 19, starting quarterback for the Los Angeles Chargers Justin Herbert returned to practice for the first time since sustaining an injury on July 31. Diagnosed with a plantar fascia injury in his right foot, Herbert could be seen wearing a walking book for the past 2 weeks.
Out with the injury, the former Oregon Duck has not seen any action in the Chargers’ first two preseason games. In a loss against Los Angeles Rams on Aug. 17, backup quarterbacks Easton Stick and Luis Perez both received snaps. The team waived quarterback Max Duggan after drafting him in the last round of the 2023 NFL draft.
Chargers coach John Harbaugh is certainly thrilled to see the return of his starter.
“I felt like music should be playing," Harbaugh said. "I thought I heard music. Voices of angels, maybe. It felt great. He looked great with a capital G. No drop-off, pinpoint accuracy, really good.”
During practice, Herbert received reps in 7-on-7 and completed 11 of 12 passes, according to The Athletic’s Daniel Popper. Herbert did not participate in any full-team periods as his practices will continue to ramp up towards the beginning of the season.
Harbaugh and the rest of the team are expecting Herbert start the season opener on Sept. 8 against division rival Las Vegas Raiders. Entering his fifth season in the NFL and his first with Harbaugh, expectations for Herbert are high.
In 2023, the former Oregon star appeared in 13 out of 17 games, throwing for 3,134 yards and 20 touchdowns. His total quarterback rating for the season was ranked No. 5.
