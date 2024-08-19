Oregon Ducks Fall Camp: Starters Battling Injuries
EUGENE- The Oregon Ducks football program continued to show improvement during its second scrimmage of fall camp. While the team is making progress, injuries to projected starters have presented challenges.
The Oregon Ducks football program held its second scrimmage of the 2024 fall camp Saturday afternoon inside Autzen Stadium. After the Ducks' first inter-squad scrimmage last week, Dan Lanning discussed areas of improvement he wanted to fix going into Oregon's third week of fall camp, specifically surrounding the pace of Oregon's offense and pre-snap conflicts.
According to Oregon coach Dan Lanning, these were all areas that improved in the Ducks' second scrimmage.
“Overall, thought it was a really good, competitive scrimmage with our guys,” Lanning said. “Lots of back and forth, some wins on both sides of the ball, which is kind of what you want in the situation. A lot of cleanup from last week, much cleaner operationally. Thought guys did a good job of showing great effort and running to the ball and taking care of the ball.”
Although the Ducks had a successful showing during their second scrimmage, there are still some key pieces missing from Oregon's team. Projected starter Matthew Bedford and junior defensive back Jahlil Florence are still out with injuries. Saturday after Oregon's scrimmage, Lanning provided insight into where these players are in terms of recovery.
Bedford, a transfer out of the University of Indiana, was a top contender for the Ducks' starting center position after being a multi-year starter for the Hoosiers. However, the 6-6, 315-pound lineman suffered an injury to his left knee during Oregon's fall camp.
“He’s down for a little bit,” Lanning said. ”I think it’s bound to be determined, based on his recovery what that looks like. We’re not gonna be selfishly trying to push him back to get him here tomorrow. I don’t think that’s realistic. Will he be able to play games for us this year? Yeah, absolutely I think he will."
Oregon's Nishad Strother is a top contender to replace Bedford as he recovers from injury. The senior offensive lineman joined the Ducks last season as a junior after spending four seasons at East Carolina University.
“That’s part of that competitive depth that we talk about. I think Nishad’s worked his tail off to put himself in position to be able to help us as well as some other guys on that interior O-line,” Lanning said Saturday. “That gives us an opportunity to figure out what our best lineup is.”
Strother appeared in five games for the Ducks during the 2023 season, including the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl. The 6-2, 320-pound lineman played 55 offensive snaps, including 39 at right guard and 16 at left guard. This season, Strother is expected to play a larger role for the Ducks, especially considering the need for a replacement for Bedford.
Florence, a junior cornerback out of Southeast San Diego, California, is another Duck out with injury. Florence suffered an injury to his right knee last season, sidelining him for Oregon's final three games of the 2023 season and throughout the offseason. Florence was unable to play in Oregon's scrimmage Saturday.
“He’s not there yet,” Lanning said. “Still conservative on what we’re letting him do. He’s still gonna be aggressive with his rehab and put him in a position where he can go out there and do more for us. But right now he’s not available.”
Florence had a successful first two seasons at Oregon. Last season as a junior, Florence appeared in Oregon's first 11 games as a sophomore, making nine starts, before missing the last three due to injury. He finished with 27 total tackles (21 solo), 2.0 tackles for loss, a sack, and an interception.
The Ducks boast a deep and talented secondary. While the loss of Florence to injury is a setback, the Ducks have a wealth of experienced players ready to step up. Oregon's defensive backfield remains a powerful unit despite the absence of one of its key contributors. With a strong group of cornerbacks and safeties, including Washington transfer Jabbar Muhammad and Dontae Manning, the Ducks are well-equipped in the secondary.
Oregon kicks off the 2024 season in under two weeks against the Idaho Vandals on Aug. 31 at home in Autzen Stadium.
MORE: LA Chargers' Jim Harbaugh Updates Former Oregon Duck Justin Herbert’s Injury Status
MORE: Oregon Ducks On BIG Ten Network: How To Watch, Free Code
MORE: Oregon Football Recruiting: 2026 EDGE Commits to the Ducks
MORE: Oregon Ducks Snubbed In Best College Town Competition
MORE: Denver Broncos' Sean Payton Reveals Timeline For Naming Starting Quarterback As Bo Nix Thrives
MORE: Updated Recruiting Rankings: Oregon Ducks Quarterback Commit Akili Smith Jr. Falls