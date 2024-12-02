Elite Linebacker Gavin Nix Flipping From Miami Hurricanes to Oregon Ducks?
Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning has completed the12-0 regular season after the 49-21 victory over rival Washington Huskies at Autzen Stadium. His group is now in preparation for the Big Ten Conference title against the Penn State Nittany Lions on Dec. 7 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.
This success from Oregon sparked a certain Miami Hurricanes commit to potentially flip his recruitment over to the Ducks. Four-Star 2025 linebacker Gavin Nix out of IMG Academy in Florida has been committed to Miami coach Mario Cristobal since July 1 and is not predicted to flip to Lanning's Ducks.
In his senior season, Nix has 33 solo tackles plus 10 assisted. He officially visited Eugene back on June 14. The trajectory of the No. 1 ranked program towards a College Football Playoff berth has many recruits looking to more green pastures in Oregon.
"Battle-tested, high-IQ linebacker that displays outstanding key-and-diagnose ability for his age. Will exit IMG Academy as a multi-year starter after earning varsity snaps as a sophomore. Sifts through traffic with a win-at-all-cost mentality and is consistently violent at the point of attack. Should offer some value at the next level as a blitzer with his stack-and-shed capabilities."- Andrew Ivins of 247 Sports on Gavin Nix
The Ducks currently have the 2025's No. 7 ranked recruiting class, according to 247 Sports. A commitment from Nix would just add to Oregon's deserving case to jump into the top-5 in 2025 overall recruiting class rankings.
On Sunday, Oregon has secured a commitment from 2025 four-star offensive tackle Zac Stascausky, flipping him from Washington's Jedd Fisch. Expect more movement as the Early National Signing Period begins on Wednesday, Dec. 4.
Also, the 2026 Oregon recruiting class has received a couple of commits recently like tight end and basketball power forward Kendre Harrison as well as defensive lineman Bott Mulitatlo. The Ducks' 2026 class is currently ranked No. 1, according to On3, with much thanks to the likes of offensive tackle Kodi Green, running back Tradarian Ball, defensive lineman Tony Cumberland, quarterback Jonas Williams, and defensive lineman Tomuhini Topui.
