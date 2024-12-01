Ducks Digest

AP Top-25 Poll: Ohio State, Miami Upsets Shock College Football Rankings

When the AP Top-25 Poll is released, the Oregon Ducks are expected to be the unanimous No. 1 team after finishing the season undefeated. The No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes lost to the Michigan Wolverines, and the No. 8 Miami Hurricanes lost to Syracuse.

Charlie Viehl

Nov 30, 2024; Eugene, Oregon, USA; The Oregon Ducks cheer team perform during a time out during the second half of a game against the Washington Huskies at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
Nov 30, 2024; Eugene, Oregon, USA; The Oregon Ducks cheer team perform during a time out during the second half of a game against the Washington Huskies at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Oregon Ducks defeated the Washington Huskies 49-21 in Autzen Stadium on Saturday, and the Ducks are expected to end the regular season as the No. 1 overall team in the country in the AP Top-25 Poll.

After some chaos in the college football landscape, what will the rest of the AP rankings look like? Rivalry games across the country The Michigan Wolverines upset the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes, and No. 8 Miami fell to an unranked Syracuse team.

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) throws a touchdown pass during the second half against the Washington Huskies
Nov 30, 2024; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) throws a touchdown pass during the second half against the Washington Huskies at Autzen Stadium. / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Despite losing at home after being heavily favored, the Buckeyes will most likely remain inside the top 10 when the rankings are released. Miami can expect to stay within the top-15 teams after starting the week ranked No. 8.

The No. 6 Georgia Bulldogs needed eight overtime periods to get past Georgia Tech, eventually beating the Yellow Jackets 44-42. Another ACC school lost to its SEC rival as No. 15 South Carolina beat No. 12 Clemson 17-14.

With the conclusion of the regular season, the Ducks are the only team in the country who were able to remain unscathed against all 12 of their opponents. When asked about his team's undefeated record, Oregon coach Dan Lanning was quick to remain focused and humble.

“The season’s not over yet," said Lanning.

Up next are conference championships. Oregon will face the No. 4 Penn State Nittany Lions in the Big Ten Championship, and No. 3 Texas will battle Georgia for the SEC title. The ACC Championship Game will feature Clemson and No. 9 SMU, and No. 18 Iowa State will play No. 16 Arizona State for the Big 12 Championship.

Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore uses hand signal 4-0 to celebrates the Wolverines 4th straight win over Ohio State
Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore uses hand signal 4-0 to celebrates the Wolverines 4th straight win over Ohio State at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

AP Top-25 Poll Prediction:

1 Oregon

2 Texas

3 Penn State

4 Notre Dame

5 Georgia

6 Tennessee

7 Ohio State

8 SMU

9 Indiana

10 Boise State

11 Miami

12 Arizona State

13 Alabama

14 South Carolina

15 Clemson

16 Iowa State

17 Ole Miss

18 BYU

19 UNLV

20 Illinois

21 Colorado

22 Missouri

23 Army

24 Memphis

25 Syracuse

MORE: Michigan Upsets Ohio State: Penn State to Play Oregon Ducks in Big Ten Title Game

MORE: Oregon Ducks, Washington Injury Report: Tez Johnson, Jordan Burch, Jahlil Florence

MORE: Oregon Ducks Hosting Elite Recruits, Flip Targets: Lincoln Cure, Andrew Olesh

MORE: Denver Broncos' Bo Nix Injury Report Ahead Of Cleveland Monday Night Football Game

MORE: Big Ten Championship Game Odds: Oregon Ducks, Ohio State Buckeyes Rematch

MORE: Can Oregon Ducks Pass Georgia For No. 1 Ranked 2025 Recruiting Class? Flips Loom

MORE: Tampa Bay's Bucky Irving Shows Touching Support of Denver Quarterback Bo Nix

MORE: Oregon Ducks Dillon Gabriel To Make FBS History Vs. Washington On Senior Night

MORE: Caleb Downs Says Ohio State Buckeyes 'Weren't Well Prepared' to Play Oregon Ducks

MORE: Who Will Oregon Ducks Face in Big Ten Championship Game: Ohio State, Indiana?

MORE: Oregon Ducks Schedule: Washington Huskies Kickoff Time, TV Broadcast Announced

MORE: Washington Huskies' Jedd Fisch On Oregon Ducks: 'Our Guys Believe' In Upsets

MORE: Washington Huskies' Jedd Fisch Reveals Quarterback Plans Against Oregon Ducks

Published
Charlie Viehl
CHARLIE VIEHL

Charlie Viehl is a 23-year old Boston College graduate and is an Oregon Ducks and USC Trojans beat reporter for On SI. A native of Pasadena, California, he covered sports across Los Angeles while at Loyola High School and edited the Gabelli Presidential Scholars Program’s magazine at BC. While pursuing a career in sports journalism, he is also a lifelong musician. He is excited to bring his passion for storytelling and sports to fans of college athletics.

Home/Football