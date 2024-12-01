AP Top-25 Poll: Ohio State, Miami Upsets Shock College Football Rankings
The Oregon Ducks defeated the Washington Huskies 49-21 in Autzen Stadium on Saturday, and the Ducks are expected to end the regular season as the No. 1 overall team in the country in the AP Top-25 Poll.
After some chaos in the college football landscape, what will the rest of the AP rankings look like? Rivalry games across the country The Michigan Wolverines upset the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes, and No. 8 Miami fell to an unranked Syracuse team.
Despite losing at home after being heavily favored, the Buckeyes will most likely remain inside the top 10 when the rankings are released. Miami can expect to stay within the top-15 teams after starting the week ranked No. 8.
The No. 6 Georgia Bulldogs needed eight overtime periods to get past Georgia Tech, eventually beating the Yellow Jackets 44-42. Another ACC school lost to its SEC rival as No. 15 South Carolina beat No. 12 Clemson 17-14.
With the conclusion of the regular season, the Ducks are the only team in the country who were able to remain unscathed against all 12 of their opponents. When asked about his team's undefeated record, Oregon coach Dan Lanning was quick to remain focused and humble.
“The season’s not over yet," said Lanning.
Up next are conference championships. Oregon will face the No. 4 Penn State Nittany Lions in the Big Ten Championship, and No. 3 Texas will battle Georgia for the SEC title. The ACC Championship Game will feature Clemson and No. 9 SMU, and No. 18 Iowa State will play No. 16 Arizona State for the Big 12 Championship.
AP Top-25 Poll Prediction:
1 Oregon
2 Texas
3 Penn State
4 Notre Dame
5 Georgia
6 Tennessee
7 Ohio State
8 SMU
9 Indiana
10 Boise State
11 Miami
12 Arizona State
13 Alabama
14 South Carolina
15 Clemson
16 Iowa State
17 Ole Miss
18 BYU
19 UNLV
20 Illinois
21 Colorado
22 Missouri
23 Army
24 Memphis
25 Syracuse
