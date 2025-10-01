Ducks Digest

The Good, Bad And Ugly From Undefeated Oregon Ducks So Far

The Oregon Ducks have seen a lot of good, some bad, and hardly any ugliness this season after beginning their season 5-0 for the second year in a row under coach Dan Lanning. Oregon quarterback Dante Moore showing why he's a Heisman Trophy contender is certainly a highlight but what are the bad and the ugly?

Gabriel Duarte

In this story:

Another year, another hot start from the Oregon Ducks to begin the season. The Ducks head into their bye week with a perfect 5-0 record.

There's been a lot of good, some bad, and hardly any ugliness from Oregon through their first five games of the season. Can they keep it up heading into a crucial part of their season after the bye?

1. The Good

Sep 27, 2025; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Oregon Ducks linebacker Teitum Tuioti (44), quarterback Dante Moore (5) and wide receiver Gary Bryant Jr. (2) take the field prior to a game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-Imagn Images / James Lang-Imagn Images

It's harder to find what's not going good for the Ducks. However, quarterback Dante Moore has stood out has possibly the best thing about Oregon so far. He's a legitimate Heisman Trophy contender, throwing for 1,210 yards and 14 touchdowns with only one interception. Moore has tossed for three touchdowns or more in all but one game for the Ducks.

Moore has been the catalyst of Oregon's offense and has been at his best when the Ducks needed him the most. During their 30-24 double overtime win over Penn State, Moore threw for 248 yards and three touchdowns.

2. The Bad

Sep 27, 2025; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) is tackled by Penn State Nittany Lions defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton (33) during the first quarter at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-Imagn Images / James Lang-Imagn Images

It's hard to find any situations where the Ducks' offense has been bad, but their first half offense has been susceptible in a couple of key games.

Taking into consideration the fact Penn State has a really good defense, the Ducks' offense still struggled mightily in the first half. The Nittany Lions held Oregon to just three points, with them coming from a second-quarter field goal.

Thankfully for the Ducks, their defense held Penn State to just three points in the first half. If the Ducks have another slow start, Oregon's defense might not be able to bail them out like they did vs. Penn State.

Washington, USC, and Indiana all have talented enough teams to give the Ducks a test. Their first game out of the bye is vs. the Hoosiers, who are currently ranked as the No. 8 team in the country. If Oregon is able to come out and have an explosive first half, it would quell any worries of potentially coming out flat out of the bye.


3. The Ugly

Oregon running back Makhi Hughes carries the ball as the Oregon Ducks host the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Sept. 6, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Ducks have yet to get going one of their prized offseason transfers in running back Makhi Hughes. A Tulane transfer who rushed for over 1,000 yards last season, Hughes is currently sixth on the team in rush yards with 70.

Hughes has registered only 17 carries for the Ducks in four appearences and didn't even travel with the team to Penn State. At one point during the preseason, Hughes was expected to lead the Ducks in rushing. Instead, a pair of true freshmen running backs, Dierre Hill Jr. and Jordon Davison, have ascended up the depth chart as well as Jayden Limar.

If Oregon is able to squeeze any production out of Hughes this season, it would elevate their elite offense to new heights. He was one of the best running backs at the Group of 5 level last season and has proven that he has serious talent.

