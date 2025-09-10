Three Reasons Why Oregon's Dakorien Moore, Dante Moore Are College Football Breakout Stars
The No. 4 Oregon Ducks entered the season with uncertain expectations, relying on unproven talents to take over key roles for Oregon coach Dan Lanning and offensive coordinator Will Stein.
Freshman wide receiver Dakorien Moore and redshirt sophomore quarterback Dante Moore have made statements with their performances in the first two weeks of the season. Still, after the blowout win over Montana State in week 1, Bleacher Report's Brad Shepard did not list either Dakorien or Dante on his list of breakout stars in college football.
Here are three reasons why both Dakorien Moore and Dante Moore will in fact be breakout stars:
1. Both fit the "star" criteria
Starting off with the true freshman from Duncanville, Texas, Dakorien Moore landed in Eugene as the No. 1 receiver in the national according to ESPN. Moore was consensus five-star recruit, and his arrival on campus was highly anticipated by Oregon fans.
Even with the Ducks' expected top receiver Evan Stewart out for the season due to a knee injury, Moore wasn't seen as consensus player to fill his role.
Moore's doubters focused on his inexperience as a potential flaw, and the opportunity to see his ability was limited during his first spring and summer at Oregon.
On the other side for Dante Moore, a redshirt sophomore who was also deemed a five-star recruit, and ranked second by ESPN in the recruiting class of 2023. Moore was originally committed to Oregon but flipped to UCLA after former Ducks offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham was hired away by Arizona State.
Moore had an opportunity at UCLA in 2023 to prove his ability and talents at the college level, starting for the Bruins as a true freshman. But, Moore experienced a lot of growing pains, throwing nine interceptions with just 11 touchdowns before being taken out his starting position.
Once the season concluded he entered the transfer portal and announced he would be going to Oregon, just nine days after veteran quarterback Dillon Gabriel announced his transfer from the Oklahoma Sooners to the Ducks in his final year of eligibility.
Moore made the decision knowing he would most likely have sit for a season behind Gabriel, which ultimately brought down his hype and threw his name in the shadows.
2. Moore to Moore duo exceeded expectations
Both Dakorien and Dante Moore had proven themselves at different levels in the football world, but yet to do so as starters in an Oregon uniform.
Against Oklahoma State, Dante Moore connected with Dakorien Moore for a 65-yard touchdown. Dante added two more touchdown passes while Dakorien scored a 25-yard rushing touchdown on a jet sweep called for the talented freshman.
Against Montana State, Moore shined in first game as a Duck. The 5-11, 195-pounder caught three passes for 26 total yards and even rushed for 17 yards on two carries. While he didn't record a touchdown he helped teammate Gary Bryant record his first of the season while blocking a Montana State defender along side Bryant all the way into the end zone with him.
A play like that from a true freshman is something you rarely see, showing not only how much he cares for his teammates, but his ability to make an impact all over the field.
Alternatively, Dante Moore stood out because of his ability to execute and lead the offense down multiple scoring drives.
In the first game of the year, Moore finished with 213 passing yards on 18 of 23 completed passes, and three passing touchdowns.
3. Showed flashes of the future
Dakorien and Dante Moore aren't necessarily stars already but showed flashes that they have what takes to be at that level.
Dakorien Moore showed it with his consistent athleticism on the field blocking defenders to open up lanes for his teammates, and showing off his athleticism after the catch splitting defenders and even hurdling a Montana State defender.
For Dante Moore he showcased his ability to pick-a-part a defense and take what they give him. He played sharp, and comfortable running the offense while also making some highlight level throws.
At the end of the day it still was only week one in a blowout win over an FCS team, but still both Dakorien and Dante Moore showed an elite baseline level of play. The pair will continue to showcase their talents against Northwestern on Saturday, Sept. 13.