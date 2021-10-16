Halftime Thoughts: No. 9 Oregon Leads California 10-7

    • October 16, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    FootballRecruiting2022 Football CommitsBasketballPro DucksOther SportsForumSI TIX
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Halftime Thoughts: No. 9 Oregon vs. California

    The Ducks lead the Golden Bears 10-7 at the half in an up-and-down first-half battle.
    Author:

    The No. 9 Oregon Ducks have yet to look like a top 10 team once again as they battle the California Golden Bears at Autzen Stadium, leading 10-7 at the intermission.

    Joe Moorhead is back calling plays for the Ducks, and early on he was giving the ball plenty of times to Travis Dye in the run game and the pass game. On the first couple of drives, Dye had 89 rushing yards on four carries and caught three passes.

    Great things have happened when he gets the ball, but not much else had gone the Ducks' way. Anthony Brown has thrown the ball down the field in the first half more than he did the whole game against Stanford, completing 12 of 17 passes for 132 yards.

    Ducks fans were quite unhappy with the offense on the second drive as the Ducks turned it over on downs, but the offense picked up after a Cal touchdown. 

    The Ducks went 56 yards and moved into the red zone, but Kris Hutson fumbled after a highlight-reel juke to cause a missed tackle. Oregon's offense has flowed nicely after that turnover on downs on the second drive, but points must be put on the board.

    Oregon has turned the ball over twice in Cal territory.

    Devon Williams is back with a vengeance, showing that he can still produce as he did last year when he was one of the top receivers in the Pac-12 in terms of yards per reception. He has been the go-to receiver tonight with three catches for 57 yards.

    Oregon's offense has moved much quicker through play calls than usual, but it hasn't seemed to affect their communication. The offensive line was solid up until the final couple of drives when Brown was under pressure from all around.

    RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

    travis-dye-vs-california
    Play
    Football

    Halftime Thoughts: No. 9 Oregon Leads California 10-7

    The Ducks have a narrow lead at the half, but there were plenty of mistakes in the first half

    Moorhead Stony Brook
    Play
    Football

    Joe Moorhead Available vs. Cal

    The Ducks' playcaller is up in the booth at Autzen after battling a non-COVID illness

    mase-funa-vs-stanford
    Play
    Football

    Mase Funa Out vs. California

    The Ducks' linebacker will not play; Bradyn Swinson starts instead.

    Defensively, the Ducks have been phenomenal since the Golden Bears' touchdown drive on their first series of the game. Tim DeRuyter's defense has forced two punts and a turnover on downs after the touchdown against his former team. 

    If the offense can keep firing down the field and turn yards into points while the defense gets stops, Oregon should be able to blow this one open in the second half. 10 points in the first half is not good enough, but the defense is doing its job, holding the Cal offense to no points after the first drive is impressive.

    More from Ducks Digest

    LIVE UPDATES: No. 9 Oregon vs. California

    Join the Community

    Follow Dylan on Twitter: @drksportsnews

    Join our new forums for free HERE

    Listen to the latest episode of the Ducks Digest Podcast HERE

    More Ducks

    travis-dye-vs-california
    Football

    Halftime Thoughts: No. 9 Oregon Leads California 10-7

    41 minutes ago
    Moorhead Stony Brook
    Football

    Joe Moorhead Available vs. Cal

    2 hours ago
    mase-funa-vs-stanford
    Football

    Mase Funa Out vs. California

    2 hours ago
    Alex Forsyth Ohio State Point
    Football

    Alex Forsyth Out vs. California

    3 hours ago
    kayvon-thibodeaux-chase-garbers-oregon-vs-california
    Football

    LIVE UPDATES: No. 9 Oregon vs. California

    3 hours ago
    Tetairoa McMillan Practice
    Recruiting

    WATCH: Tetairoa McMillan Scores Multiple Touchdowns in Big Win

    14 hours ago
    DJ James Hype
    Football

    GAMEDAY CENTRAL: No. 9 Oregon vs. California

    14 hours ago
    Cameron Goode TCU
    Football

    Cal Defensive Players to Watch vs. No. 9 Oregon

    23 hours ago