Two Oregon Ducks Assistants Named to UCLA Head Coaching Hot Board

The Oregon Ducks have one of the best coaching staffs in college football, which could lead to interest from programs in need of a new head coach. This could include the UCLA Bruins, who fired DeShaun Foster on Sunday.

Zach Dimmitt

UCLA Bruins head coach DeShaun Foster watches game action against the Utah Utes during the second half at Rose Bowl.
UCLA Bruins head coach DeShaun Foster watches game action against the Utah Utes during the second half at Rose Bowl. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
The Oregon Ducks have resounding success during the Dan Lanning era, but tons of wins can also equal some losses when it comes to the coaching staff.

It's no secret that Lanning has been coveted by some of the top teams in college football -- and even the NFL -- over the past few years, though he's made it clear that Eugene is his home for the long haul.

But what about his top assistant coaches? Following the UCLA Bruins' firing of coach DeShaun Foster on Sunday, two Oregon coordinators could be finding themselves in the conversation to replace him and become a head coach in the Big Ten.

Will Stein, Tosh Lupoi on UCLA Bruins Hot Board

Oregon Ducks offensive coordinator Will Stein
Oregon Ducks offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Will Stein during practice. / Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Oregon offensive coordinator Will Stein and defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi were listed as two of six names to watch on the UCLA hot board released by On3's Pete Nakos.

Other coaches on the list included former Northwestern Wildcats coach Pat Fitzgerald, Oklahoma State Cowboys offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle, Florida State Seminoles defensive coordinator Tony White and USC Trojans defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn.

A hot board doesn't necessarily include coaches that have legitimate interest in taking a job elsewhere, but there's no doubt that Stein and Lupoi are worth monitoring moving forward.

Could UCLA Have Trouble Filling Void at Head Coach?

DeShaun Foster
UCLA head coach DeShaun Foster speaks to the media during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort. / Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

According to On3's Brett McMurphy, the Bruins could have some struggles hiring the head coach of their choice.

“Next coach? Better story is who would take that job? Chip (Kelly) ran for a reason," a source told McMurphy. "Terrible administration, no resources, they’re getting crushed, no NIL & currently no chance to compete in Big Ten football”

UCLA has not had a 10-win season since 2014 under Jim Mora when the Bruins finished with a 10-3 record.

Other Notable Oregon Assistant Coaches

Oregon running backs coach Ra'Shaad Samples
Oregon running backs coach Ra'Shaad Samples works with the team during the Ducks’ fall camp Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024, at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Even if Stein or Lupoi leave Eugene for a new role, the Ducks have some other talented coaches on staff that could fill bigger roles if need be.

Lanning has had high praise for running backs coach Ra'Shaad Samples and offensive line coach A'lique Terry, who could inevitably working their way toward new opportunities if the Ducks continue to have success.

"I think he's done a good job," Lanning said of Terry. "When you have a room like that, that's that deep, there's going to be some reps on the field that maybe you haven't gotten as many reps on in practice. If you've had to get a mental rep, you've had to be prepared. We ask our wideouts and our running backs to do a lot of the same things. It takes a lot of good coaching and a lot of good planning."

Though the Ducks have been known for explosive offenses over the years, the offensive line has been elite as well, something Terry clearly plays a major part in

"Starts with connection. Coach Terry's got an unbelievable relationship with players on our team beyond just the O-Line. Those guys have a true brotherhood in that room. They're really connected. They want to see each other do great. He's a great teacher. He is able to make concepts simple or the players and put them in position to execute, and then he has high expectations," Lanning said.

