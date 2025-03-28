What 5-Star Recruit Honor Fa'alave-Johnson Said About Oregon Ducks' Coaching Staff
The Oregon Ducks are in the midst of building out their 2026 recruiting class, However, it's never too late to look ahead and Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the coaching staff have been working diligently to get ahead on the recruitment of a couple of key 2027 targets including Cathedral Catholic's Honor Fa'alave-Johnson.
Currently, the Ducks own the No. 6 class in the cycle according to 247Sports and are trending upward for a lot of their top targets on the recruiting front.
The No. 1 athlete and No. 7 player in the 2027 recruiting class according to 247Sports Composite rankings, Fa'alave-Johnson spoke with 247Sports about how his spring visits dates are shaping up.
"I'm headed back to USC on April 5 to check out spring practice and then going up to Oregon for a few days beginning on April 18. I also know I eventually want to get out to Arizona and Arizona State, as well as Washington, Ohio State, and Texas," Fa'alave-Johnson said.
Fa'alave-Johnson spoke highly about the Oregon coaching staff, but is still conflicted about what side of the ball he would end up if he pledged to the Ducks.
"It's been really good to build relationships with the coaches there, see the program up close, and I'm excited to watch practice. It's kind of been a dream school of mine for a while and been really cool to get both sides of the coaching staff sending me signals. Some want me on offense, others want me on defense, and we're still figuring all that out as a family," Fa'alave-Johnson said.
Greg Biggins of 247Sports says that Fa'alave-Johnson has the talent to play anyhwere in the country.
"Really good all around player who could potentially play as many as four positions in college. Explosive athlete who can get in and out of his breaks and catches everything. Might have highest upside as a safety because of his high end athleticism, physicality and projectable frame. Projects as an easy national recruit with the talent to play for any school in the country," Biggins said.
Despite the early visits, Fa'alave-Johnson isn't committing soon or even this year. In fact, Fa'alave-Johnson hasn't even ended his sophomore year.
"Maybe around this time next year heading into my senior season. I'll probably cut things down at some point and go from there," Fa'alave-Johnson said.
There's a reason Oregon defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi and Lanning have keyed in early on a player like Fa'alave-Johnson. They believe in his multi-dimensional skillset and think he could be a foundational piece to their 2027 recruiting class.
The Ducks have no players committed in their 2027 recruiting class, but will began to significantly ramp up the activity with the class as the offseason progresses and summer draws nearer.