Oregon Ducks 'Dream School' For 2027 Recruit Sam Ngata, Son of Haloti Ngata
Over the weekend, The 2025 Polynesian Bowl National Combine Showcase brought several talented athletes to Las Vegas to network and further their recruitment journeys. Class of 2027 outside linebacker and wide receiver Sam Ngata from Salt Lake City, Utah is the son of Oregon defensive lineman great Haloti Ngata, and he was in attendance.
During his time at the Polynesian Bowl National Combine, Ngata shared with 247 Sports that he is eyeing to follow in his father's footsteps with Oregon being his dream school.
Though without a recruit ranking on 247 Sports, the 6-3, 215 pound Olympus High School product already has two offers with in-state Utah Utes offering Ngata in February of last year and the San Diego Aztecs offering Ngata on Jan. 22. Ngata has not taken any unofficial visits so far.
During his 2024 season with the Olympus High School Titans, Ngata put up 12 receptions on offense with 142 yards and two touchdowns, his season high being punched in early in the season against the East Leopards, scoring his total two touchdowns during a decisive 33-10 victory for the Titans. Ngata missed the first five games of the 2024 season due to Utah High School Athletic Association transfer rules, impacting his statistics.
On defense, Ngata recorded four tackles. Though still looking for more field, Ngata told 247 Sports that he hopes his versatility on either side of the ball can make him more enticing for future schools, including Oregon. Ngata also competes in basketball and track at Olympus.
Ngata's father, Haloti Ngata, was recently inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame class of 2025 for his work with the Ducks. He's the seventh Oregon Duck to receive the honor.
Ngata Sr. played at Oregon for three years until he was picked 12th overall by the Baltimore Ravens in the 2006 NFL Draft. During his time with the Ducks, Ngata was the first Oregon player to be named the PAC-10 Defensive Player of the Year (2005), earn consensus first-team All-America honors, win the Morris Trophy for being the top PAC-10 defensive lineman of the year, and be a finalist for the Outland Trophy as well as the Bronko Nagurski Trophy.
Ngata Sr. played 13 years in the NFL, is a five time Pro Bowl pick, and helped win Super Bowl XLVII with the Ravens.
"An outstanding human being who has always represented Oregon in a first-class manner, he truly defines what it means to be an all-American, and as a five-time Pro Bowler, he is also one of the most accomplished NFL players in Oregon history. Haloti is a true Duck legend, and we are proud to celebrate him, his incredible legacy, and this honor," Oregon Athletic Director Rob Mullens said about Ngata Sr. when he was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame.
As recruitment time for the class of 2027 is trickling into programs' minds, it will be interesting to see if the younger Ngata is brought to Eugene.