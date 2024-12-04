Oregon Ducks’ Defensive Coordinator Tosh Lupoi Named Semifinalist For Broyles Award
One of the consistent bright spots for the No.1 Oregon Ducks football team during their 12-0 regular season was their defense. On Tuesday, Oregon defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi was listed as a semifinalist for the Broyles Award, given to the best assistant coach in the nation.
The Ducks are one of six teams in the nation to hold nine of their opponents to 18 points or fewer. From the reliability of Oregon’s defensive line with Derrick Harmon, linebacker Bryce Boettcher’s electric performance against the Washington Huskies, Matayo Uiagalelei leading the Big Ten Conference with 10.5 sacks contributing to Oregon’s 39 total, and a secondary led by Jabbar Muhammad’s team high of nine passes defended.
With the defense performing so well, the Ducks’ defensive coordinator is getting some serious recognition. Lupoi joins five other Ducks assistant coaches to make the award list, including offensive coordinator Will Stein and offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham, both coaching under Oregon's Dan Lanning as well.
Check below for the other nominees, which include four Big Ten Conference teams and 11 defensive coordinators from around the country.
2024 Broyles Award Semifinalists List:
- OC Marcus Arroyo - Arizona State
- DC Nate Woody - Army
- OC Dirk Koetter - Boise State
- DC Robert Livingston - Colorado
- DC Bryant haines - Indiana
- OC Shannon Dawson - Miami (Fla.)
- DC Al Golden - Notre Dame
- DC Jim Knowles - Ohio State
- DC Tosh Lupoi - Oregon
- DC Tom Allen - Penn State
- DC Scott Symons - SMU
- DC Clayton White - South Carolina
- DC Tim Banks - Tennessee
- DC Pete Kwiatkowski - Texas
- OC Tim Beck - Vanderbilt
The Ducks’ latest 49-21 win against the Huskies was a big statement for the program. Oregon tied their single game sack record with 10 total sacks, defensive end Jordan Burch led the pack with 2.5 after returning from injury, Uiagalelei came next with 2, linebacker Teitum Tuioti had 1.5, and five other Oregon athletes had the taste of a sack or a full sack. Oregon’s defense also held Washington to 43 total rushing yards and 1.2 average yards per rush.
"Coming into the game, we didn't really think we'd have that many opportunities to rush the passer. We were anticipating some screen game and runs to maybe limit the opportunities to be able to do it. We talked about taking advantage of the moments we did get, and I think once the score became kind of one-sided, I think that created more opportunities for us. So I'm proud of those guys for taking advantage of those opportunities,” Lanning said after the game.
All this success for Lupoi with the Ducks follows a storied career through college and professional programs. Lupoi got his start with the California Golden Bears from 2008 - 2011 as the defensive line coordinator and built up his recruiting repertoire. After a short stint with Washington, Lupoi worked a variety of positions at Alabama until he became the outside linebackers and defensive coordinator. Three years later after time in the NFL, Lanning pulled Lupoi from the Jacksonville Jaguars to join him in Eugene.
Lanning himself was also a Broyles Award finalist in 2021 and 2019 for his work as the defensive coordinator and outside linebackers coach for the Georgia Bulldogs.
The 29th Annual Broyles Award Ceremony takes place on February 13, 2025 at Oaklawn, Hot Springs in Arkansas.
Oregon plays Penn State on Saturday, Dec. 7 at 5 p.m. at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
