How To Watch Oregon Ducks vs. Oregon State: Preview, TV Channel, Betting Odds
The No. 6 Oregon Ducks are 3-0 following their first Big Ten win of the season. Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks will next face the 0-3 Oregon State Beavers on Sept. 20 for an in-state rivalry matchup.
How To Watch
The Oregon Ducks will face the Oregon State Beavers on Saturday, Sept. 20, at 12:00 p.m. PT at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. The game will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network.
Betting Odds
The Oregon Ducks are 35.5-point favorites against Oregon State on FanDuel Sportsbook. The point total for the matchup is 55.5.
Ducks vs. Beavers Rivalry
The two programs have one of college football’s oldest rivalries, dating back to 1894. The Oregon Ducks hold a 68-51-10 record against the Oregon State Beavers. The Ducks defeated the Beavers 49-14 in 2024, on a two-game win streak.
Oregon holds the nation's longest active nonconference win streak (36), looking to lock in one more against the Beavers. Oregon will wrap up its nonconference schedule against Oregon State for an in-state rivalry matchup.
Oregon’s Elite Offense To Take Charge
The Oregon Ducks have had one of the most productive offenses in college football. One of the reasons for Oregon’s success has been the offensive line. The Ducks have yet to allow a sack, and Oregon leads the nation in fewest sacks allowed since 2022 (31).
The offensive line has helped quarterback Dante Moore step into the starting role, giving him time in the pocket to make big plays for the Ducks. Through three games, Moore has passed for 657 yards, seven touchdowns, and just one interception.
The offensive line has also played a key role in Oregon’s run game as the Ducks now have three players with over 100 rushing yards. Running back Dierre Hill Jr. has the most rushing yards with 161, and also had two touchdowns.
Running back Noah Whittington has stepped up big time this season, and while he missed the week 3 matchup against Northwestern, he has racked up 159 rushing yards and two touchdowns. In his place against the Wildcats was Jayden Limar, who now has 145 rushing yards and three touchdowns.
The Oregon Ducks have proven depth at the running back position. Being able to run the ball at a high level can help Oregon control the time of possession.
Oregon’s Defense Maintains Dominance
The Oregon Ducks have yet to allow a first-half touchdown this season. They are coming off a game against Northwestern, where the defense did not allow the Wildcats to score until the fourth quarter.
Oregon has gone back-to-back games with two players catching an interception, totaling four this year. Linebacker Jerry Mixon leads the team with two interceptions and has been a playmaker.
Linebacker Bryce Boettcher returning to the team is already proving to benefit the team. Boettcher leads the team with 17 tackles. Boettcher and Mixon are becoming an elite linebacker duo and will help Oregon continue to be a top team.
With how strong Oregon has been, the Oregon State Beavers have a tough matchup ahead.
Can Oregon Earn Another Big Win Against In-State Rival?
The Oregon State Beavers are 0-3 to start the season, coming off a massive loss against the No. 17 Texas Tech Red Raiders. The next matchup for the Beavers, against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium, is no easy task.
While Oregon is the favorite against the Beavers, it is a rivalry game, and tension is higher. The Ducks will have to stand their ground and start strong. The key will be for Oregon to stop Beavers quarterback Maalik Murphy early.
Murphy has passed for 893 yards and six touchdowns this season, but has a completion percentage of 61.3 and has thrown five interceptions. Murphy has made some big throws, but if the Ducks can shut him down early, Oregon will be set up for success.
On the ground, Oregon State has rushed for 213 total yards. The main player on the offense to watch for is running back Anthony Hankerson, who has had 51 carries for 190 yards and one touchdown.
Oregon’s defense has a chance to make a stand against the Beavers, and help lead the Ducks to a 4-0 start.
Oregon vs. Oregon State Prediction
The Oregon Ducks will defeat the Oregon State Beavers 57-13.
After Oregon faces Oregon State, the Ducks will travel for a big game against the No. 2 Penn State Nittany Lions. The game will be held at Beaver Stadium at 4:30 p.m. PT on Sept. 27.
