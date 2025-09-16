Why Ducks Tight End Kenyon Sadiq Will be Oregon's Next NFL Star
The No. 6 Oregon Ducks are off to a hot start to the 2025 college football season. Ahead of the season, the offense was a concern after players left for the NFL and with offseason injuries. The team was also set to start a new quarterback who lacked playing time.
Despite concerns, the offense has been explosive, and one of the breakout players of the season so far is tight end Kenyon Sadiq. Sadiq is in his junior season with the program and has shown why his patience has been worth it.
Is Sadiq An NFL Ready Player?
With his performance through three weeks, Sadiq could be considered one of the most NFL ready players in college football. Sadiq’s full potential has not been unlocked, as it is early in the season, but when Oregon is in close games and needs a reliable player to throw to, the tight end will be a player to watch.
Through three games, Sadiq has five receptions for 95 yards and two touchdowns. When the ball is in his hands, he is making big plays for the Ducks. Sadiq is averaging 19 yards per reception and is a strong red zone target.
As a tight end, Sadiq does not have to be just a receiving threat, but a dominant blocker as well. The Ducks' offense has been succeeding thanks to the selfless play from the team. Sadiq is one of those players who will put the team first and block to help the offense move down the field.
This is something that NFL teams will look for, and as Sadiq is in his third season with the program, if he declares for the draft, he could be another high selection coming out of the program.
Sadiq Shows How Patience Has Paid Off
Sadiq is in his third season with the Oregon Ducks, but has had to wait his turn to become a dominant threat on the offense. Last season, Oregon also had tight end Terrance Ferguson, who is now in the NFL with the Los Angeles Rams.
Even while behind Ferguson as the No. 2 tight end and with about half as many receptions as him, Sadiq made big plays for the Ducks. He finished the 2024 season with 24 receptions for 308 yards and two touchdowns.
Ahead of the 2025 college football season, Sadiq spoke at the Big Ten media day about his decision to stay at Oregon despite not being a major role player.
“Especially now, today, in this college football era, it’s hard to stay in one position forever. So I’m definitely not going to say it was easy, but looking back on it now, I’m super, like grateful that I did it and stayed,” Sadiq said on the Big Ten broadcast.
“Because I learned so much from them. And I think just helped me mature in the role instead of thinking it was hard and just leaving," he continued.
Sadiq already has as many receiving touchdowns as he did last season, but as the No. 1 tight end, he has a high ceiling and can continue to grow into a star on the Ducks' offense. If Sadiq plays to his potential, he can be a player to watch in the 2026 NFL Draft.