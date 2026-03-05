Iconic Oregon Ducks Coach Reunion Highlights Program Growth

For Oregon Duck football fans that cheer on the teams' futuristic uniform combinations, innovative facilities, and nationally recognized competitive talent, it's hard to imagine the late 1970s when coach Rich Brooks rented out classrooms on campus to hold meetings with the team.

The days of Brooks' staff leading the charge to build facilities like the Casanova Center and coach Mike Belotti picking up the reigns to help build the foundation of Oregon's Nike relationship featuring early success with quarterback Joey Harrington may feel a ways away, but the impact those coaches had once again got cheers from the fans after a group photo dropped online.

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning reacts during the first half of the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Indiana Hoosiers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Mike and I with Coach Lanning last night at Ducks in the desert. pic.twitter.com/QpSQtBFbnn — Rich Brooks (@UKcoachbrooks) March 3, 2026

Oregon Coaching Legends Unite

At an exclusive Oregon Athletics alumni event deemed "Ducks in the desert," Brooks, Belotti, and coach Dan Lanning posed together for a photo while donning Duck gear.

"Mike and I with Coach Lanning last night at Ducks in the desert," said Brooks when he posted the photo to his X account.

The Dan Lanning Era Makes Bridges to Oregon's Past

With the photo doing the rounds on social media, plenty of praise was given to all three men for their impacts on the Oregon program, but the connection Lanning drives with Oregon alumni stands out prominently with this picture.

Since becoming Oregon's coach in 2022, Lanning made connecting with past Ducks a priority for the program. This includes having Brooks and Belotti (Oregon football's two longest serving coaches still living) invited as guest coaches for the 2025 spring game (though due to a medical emergency, Belotti backed out of the event with former defensive coordinator Nick Aliotti stepping into his place).

There's also the inclusion of former players in the Oregon program, with former Duck athletes on the football staff like Director of Personnel Strategy Verone McKinley and offensive assistant Ryan Walk, former athletes returning for recruiting and games, and even previously transferred Ducks like New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough cheering on from the sidelines to support.

Oct 20, 2007; Seattle, WA, USA; Oregon head coach Mike Belotti watches his team warm up before their game against the Washington Huskies at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

Dan Lanning Opens Up About Alumni Relations

When talking about recognizing Washington Commanders quarteback Marcus Mariota during the Ducks' Nov. game against USC last season, Lanning highlighted the importance he feels towards honoring Oregon's football history.

“I mean, players that have played here in the past, they come back and they give so much," Lanning said. "And we just want [Mariota] to know we want him to be a part of what we're doing. And to get the opportunity to honor a guy like Marcus, he's very deserving. Obviously, had an unbelievable career here and then an unbelievable career in the NFL, but we're glad that they want to be a part of what's going on here at Oregon, and continue to have a sense of pride in the fact that they got to play here."

That sentiment Lanning has reaches to coaches as well, with Brooks sharing full faith in Oregon's current leader during several media appearances.

"I think he's the right guy for the job," Brooks said of Lanning in 2024 on the Locked on Ducks Podcast, "Particularly in this day of NIL and the transfer portal, he's got more energy than the Energizer Bunny. He's always working and getting the thing right. He's the right guy at the right time."

Ram head coach Rich Brooks stands for the playing of the Star Spangled Banner after a ceremony dedicating the Autzen Stadium field in his honor in 1995. (Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard) | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Topic of Tenure

Another often overlooked point in this recently shared photo is that with the 2026 season opener, Lanning will be the longest serving coach for the Ducks since Belotti ended his career with Oregon in 2008. With Lanning's repeated emphasis on staying with the Ducks for the long haul, it'll be interesting to see in the modern era of college football if Lanning can achieve careers as long as Brooks (17 years as Oregon's head coach) and Belotti (13 years as Oregon's head coach, served as offensive coordinator for five years).

For Duck fans, a simple group photo with these three coaches feels like a sense of security. In an era where the coaching carousel constantly turns, and the Ducks felt the burn of several previous coaching departures, a recognition of past icons with long tenures feels like the potential of another great coaching chapter.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!