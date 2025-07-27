Nike, Oregon Ducks Connection Runs Deeper Than Facilities, Uniforms
BEAVERTON - The connection between the Oregon Ducks and Nike is well-documented, starting with Nike co-founders Phil Knight and Bill Bowerman both graduating from the University of Oregon. As the coach of Oregon's track and field team, Bowerman coached the Ducks to four national championships (1962, 1964, 1965, and 1970), and his Olympic resume only strengthens his legendary status.
Now, fans often think of Nike, Knight, and Oregon when they see the Ducks' flashy uniforms or athletic facilities. For some Oregon athletes, the link to Nike can connect to a career.
Oregon Ducks women's basketball guard Sofia Bell is a Nike Footwear Product Line Management intern at Nike World Headquarters in Beaverton, Oregon. In an interview with Oregon Ducks on SI's Charlie Viehl, she spoke about her perception of the Ducks' connection to Nike.
"My dad played basketball at the University of Oregon, so I grew up a huge fan of the program," said Bell. "I was always drawn to the super cool uniforms and energy of the Oregon athletic programs. Being able to grow up with a lot of brand recognition, and seeing that translate to the field, on the court, it's something that was super special and exciting for me."
"At the University of Oregon, I was reminded of that a lot on my visit and really able to see that it is Nike University, and so I was drawn to the basketball program for a variety of reasons, but the connection to Nike was certainly one of them, and it was really a perfect fit," she continued.
Bell is a Portland native, and her time as a Duck athlete as well as Nike intern has given her a unique perspective on the current connection between the school and the major corporation.
"I mean the work culture here at Nike and then, Oregon athletics is super intertwined and related. I think some of the key standouts are the team culture, the importance of athlete insights, innovation, and really like a constant pursuit of excellence," said Bell. "So at Oregon, we push ourselves and we push our teammates to be better, and then similarly you're at Nike. It's a lot of collaboration between teammates and really just working to continue to innovate and get better."
Most recently, Bell and the rest of Nike's interns participated in the company's "Intern Combine," a competition that featured groups of interns presenting projects from the summer program.
Like the Ducks' football program became famous for under coach Chip Kelly, one of Nike's five company maxims is to "Be on the offense always." Another one of Nike's maxims is to "Win as a team," and events like the intern combine allow people to get to know each other while working and competing together.
Priding itself on innovation and progress, Nike World Headquarters is intentionally referred to as a campus to foster a learning environment. A number of buildings on Oregon's campus are named after Knight and his family, but Knight insisted that nothing be named after him on the Nike campus.
With buildings named after legendary Nike athletes like Serena Williams, Michael Jordan, and LeBron James, to name a few, the company found a way to honor its founder by naming an intricate wooden bridge "Shoe Dog," the title of Knight's memoir.
When people think of Oregon Ducks athletics, names of legendary football players like quarterbacks Dan Fouts, Akili Smith, Joey Harrington, Marcus Mariota, or Justin Herbert might come to mind, other stars like Sabrina Ionescu or Olympians like Steve Prefontaine, Ashton Eaton, English Gardner, and Cole Hocker as well.
A number of key people are responsible for the rise of Oregon's athletic program over the years, and the generosity of Knight and his role in the process has been well-documented. In an exclusive interview with Oregon Ducks on SI's Bri Amaranthus, Ducks coach Dan Lanning spoke to Knight's contributions to the Ducks:
“I think he gets a lot of credit for what's happened here at Oregon,” Lanning told Amaranthus. “He deserves a lot of that, but I'm just as impressed with what he's done away from here. The philanthropy that his family has shown, the impact that he's had on the world is really impressive.”
Knight has not only impacted Oregon's athletic program financially, but he has also impacted the culture of Ducks' sports teams, bringing Nike's guiding maxims to the school. The Ducks have been known for being on the cutting edge of college sports, through uniforms and marketing or building facilities and sports science research.
Bell's internship with the company is another sign of the connection between Nike and Oregon, a relationship that has been strong since the beginning and is only continuing to grow.