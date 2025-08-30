Ducks Digest

Verone McKinley III Addresses What Oregon Ducks Return Means to Him

Former Oregon Ducks safety Verone McKinley III joined Dan Lanning's staff ahead of the start of the 2025 season. What did McKinley say about his new role? What did Lanning say about bringing back former players?

Lily Crane

Jan 2, 2021; Glendale, AZ, USA; Oregon Ducks safety Verone McKinley III (23) against the Iowa State Cyclones in the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Jan 2, 2021; Glendale, AZ, USA; Oregon Ducks safety Verone McKinley III (23) against the Iowa State Cyclones in the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning made a notable addition to the coaching staff leading up to the team’s season opener versus Montana State.

Former Oregon star safety Verone McKinley III returned to the program to work under Lanning. McKinley was featured in the latest episode of "Under Construction," where he spoke about what the opportunity means for him.

McKinley Returns To Oregon

oregon ducks dan lanning verone mckinley ryan walk safety pac 12 dallas warmack nfl recruiting defensive back big ten
Jan 2, 2021; Glendale, AZ, USA; Oregon Ducks safety Verone McKinley III (23) against the Iowa State Cyclones in the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The safety spent four years with the Ducks. As a redshirt freshman in 2019, McKinley led the team with four interceptions, which tied the Pac-12 lead.

By 2021, McKinley a consensus All-American and All-Pac-12 first team. He tied the FBS lead that season with six interceptions.

After playing in the NFL for a few seasons, McKinley returns to Eugene as part of the staff.

oregon ducks dan lanning verone mckinley ryan walk safety pac 12 dallas warmack nfl recruiting defensive back big ten
Oregon's Verone McKinley III, left, and Trikweze Bridges celebrate at stop against Arizona. Eug 092621 Uo Az 03 / [Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard] via Imagn Content Services, LLC

“A special place, a place I call home,” McKinley said. “I really just am glad to be back in this space, glad to be back at a school, a place with a lot of memories, a lot of success. It’s good to give back to the guys that are coming up.”

McKinley isn’t the only former Oregon player to ever return to the program. He joins a pair of alumni on the staff currently.

“You see Dallas Warmack, Ryan Walk. I played with both of those guys,” McKinley said. “Being back I think just shows how much we love our university and our school and just the people that have taken care of us for years before, for years to come.”

MORE: Oregon Ducks Predicted To Land Five-Star Defensive Line Recruit Over SEC Schools

MORE: Oregon Ducks, Nike Relationship Demonstrated in Latest NFL Uniforms Release

MORE: NFL Team Called Out For Copying Oregon Ducks Uniforms

MORE: 3 Reasons Why Oregon’s Dillon Gabriel Won Cleveland Backup Quarterback Over Shedeur Sanders

MORE: Oregon’s New Nike Uniform Reveal Reinforces Ducks as College Football’s Style Icon

McKinley’s New Role

The former player takes on the title of Oregon’s director of personnel strategy. In Oregon's fall camp documentary series, McKinley is seen at the Ducks’ fall camp practices talking to members of the team’s defensive back room.

“Being involved in some of the day-to-day stuff I think is really cool to see if from a different lens from being a player to now being on this side,” McKinley said.

oregon ducks dan lanning verone mckinley ryan walk safety pac 12 dallas warmack nfl recruiting defensive back big ten
Mar 5, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon defensive back Verone Mckinley Iii (DB56) talks to the media during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

McKinley also broke down things on Oregon’s opponent in the latest episode. He talked about the recruiting part of his role, where he identifies the different defensive back prospects across the nation.

“We’re always recruiting. Recruiting never sleeps,” McKinley said. “That’s probably, as a player, you want to live in the moment, live for the team we’re about to play. Now, you got to think ahead. You got to think way ahead. You try to see if we can find some more future Ducks.”

What Lanning Said

As a player, McKinley didn’t overlap with Lanning. The coach was hired following McKinley’s final season with the program.

McKinley said that Lanning still welcomes former players back to the program with welcome arms, whether he coached them or not.

oregon ducks dan lanning verone mckinley ryan walk safety pac 12 dallas warmack nfl recruiting defensive back big ten
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning speaks during a press availability Thursday, March 13, 2025, at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“We really care about the guys that have given so much to this program. Verone is a great example,” Lanning said. “He was a great player here, went on to have an opportunity in the National Football League, and a chance to keep playing. And I think you realize, hey, I want to still be around the football, and when you can have guys that had great experiences at Oregon, they love this place like we love it.”

“They want to be back here,” Lanning continued. “I'm excited to see what he's going to be able to do for us, and I know that all that'll come with hard work and just finding a way to make our team better.”

feed

Published
Lily Crane
LILY CRANE

Lily Crane a reporter for Oregon Ducks on SI. Before attending the University of Oregon Journalism School of Communications, she grew up in Grants Pass, Oregon. She previously spent three years covering Ducks sports for the University of Oregon's student newspaper, The Daily Emerald. Lily's also a play-by-play broadcaster for Big Ten Plus and the student radio station, KWVA 88.1 FM Eugene. She became the first woman in KWVA Sports history to be the primary voice of a team when she called Oregon soccer in 2024. Her voice has been heard over the airwaves calling various sports for Oregon, Bushnell University and Thurston High School athletics.

Home/Football