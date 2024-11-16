Oregon Ducks Legend Joey Harrington Recaps 2001 Win Over Wisconsin Badgers

𝐓𝐮𝐫𝐧 𝐁𝐚𝐜𝐤 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐅𝐥𝐨𝐜𝐤 - 𝐄𝐩𝐢𝐬𝐨𝐝𝐞 𝟕



Great conversation between @vmckinley23 and @joey3harrington, who led the Ducks to a thrilling win over Wisconsin in 2001. #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/vSgfZzX2GW