Oregon Ducks Legend Joey Harrington Recaps 2001 Win Over Wisconsin Badgers
In this week’s episode of Turn Back The Flock, former Oregon Ducks consensus All-American Safety Verone McKinley III sat down with former Ducks football legend quarterback Joey Harrington. Ahead of the Ducks' Big Ten Showdown against Wisconsin in the vaunted Camp Randall Stadium, Harrington recapped his career and specifically details a thrilling win over Wisconsin in September of 2001.
The Ducks beat the Badgers 31-28 in Autzen Stadium, and Harrington led one of his patented fourth-quarter comeback drives to win the game. Harrington threw for 278 yards and three touchdowns.
Harrington’s career as a Duck still holds as one of the most credentialed in program history. Before diving into career stats and accolades, the biggest accomplishment to highlight is the fact that Harrington, along with his teammates, were winners. During his three-year tenure as a starter for Oregon, Joey Harrington boasts a 25-3 record overall, including two bowl victories over the Texas Longhorns and Colorado Buffaloes.
Harrington’s career numbers were impressive, especially considering the time frame. The early 2000s were a completely different landscape than today. Six thousand nine hundred eleven passing yards, 59 passing touchdowns, and 18 rushing touchdowns still rank amongst the elite in Ducks history. During his senior season, Harrington finished as a Hesiman finalist and finished fourth in the voting.
Throughout his career, Harrington racked up the accolades. He was named first-team All-American, Pac-10 Offensive Player of The Year, Sporting News Second Team All-American, First Team All-Pac10, Second Team All-Pac10, and 2002 Fiesta Bowl Offensive Player of the Game. Maybe the most important accolade was his induction into the Oregon Sports Hall of Fame.
Harrington went on to be the third overall pick of the 2002 NFL Draft to the Detroit Lions. After a seven-year career where he played for the Miami Dolphins, Atlanta Falcons, and New Orleans Saints, Harrington stepped away from professional football. Harrington threw for over fourteen thousand passing yards and seventy-nine passing touchdowns in this National Football League career.
The Times Square Nike billboard to advertise and promote Harrington’s campaign was as innovative as anything to happen in the modern football era. It is still regarded as arguably the greatest marketing move from a college football program ever. Last season, Oregon recreated the theme, this time for Heisman finalist quarterback Bo Nix. Harrington’s impact is still felt today. Since retiring, he’s been involved with broadcasting and several philanthropic endeavors.
Here’s episode seven of Turn Back The Flock with Harringon and McKinley.
MORE: Los Angeles Chargers Quarterback Justin Herbert Earns New Nickname From Jim Harbaugh
MORE: Will Five-Star Na’eem Offord Flip From Ohio State To Oregon Ducks, Dan Lanning?
MORE: Oregon Ducks, Wisconsin Badgers Prediction: Ducks on Upset Alert?
MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes Commit Chris Henry Jr. Flip To Oregon Ducks? Recruiting Flip Push
MORE: How to Watch Oregon Ducks vs. Wisconsin Badgers: Preview, Prediction, TV Channel
MORE: Oregon Ducks Football Season Ticket Prices To Increase Next Season
MORE: Oregon Ducks Reveal New Uniform Combination for Wisconsin Badgers Game: PHOTOS
MORE: Wisconsin's Jack Del Rio Resigns After Drunk Driving Arrest Before Oregon Ducks Game
MORE: Oregon Ducks Fans Color To Wear vs. Wisconsin Badgers At Camp Randall Stadium
MORE: Oregon Ducks Injury Updates: Jordan James, Jordan Burch Before Wisconsin
MORE: NFL Teams Interested in Oregon Ducks Coach Dan Lanning?