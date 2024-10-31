Who Chooses Oregon Ducks Football Uniform Combinations? Kenny Farr Joins The Big Mark Show
The Oregon Ducks Football uniforms are iconic in college football. How are the flashy Nike uniforms, cleats, helmets and gloves selected? Oregon football equipment administrator Kenny Farr joins Oregon offensive lineman Marcus Harper II in an exclusive interview on The Big Mark Show.
Harper II hosts 'The Big Mark Show' in the video above. Watch as Harper interviews Farr about his legendary office (which is considered the barbershop of the Oregon football facility), what it's like to travel on the team plane for Big Ten conference away games and how Oregon's uniforms combinations are selected.
Farr has a unique perspective on evolution of Oregon's national brand and its uniforms. A University of Oregon graduate in 2002, Farr worked as a student equipment manager for the athletic department. In 2008, Farr joined the Oregon equipment room staff and now serves as the football equipment administrator. His influence on Oregon's innovative equipment and uniforms cannot be overstated.
Farr is responsible for the heat-reactive color-changing cleats introduced in 2023.
“The inspiration actually came from Kenny." said Nike product line manager Mattrell McGraw. “We never really had a shoe before that changes colors.”
A beloved member of the Ducks staff, Farr gets constant shoutouts from former Oregon players, some in the NFL, when he surprises them with Ducks swag in the mail.
Farr also helped come up with the concept of the new uniforms with a committee which is comprised of veteran players on the 2024 football team. The committee features players such as Traeshon Holden, Jeffery Bassa, Tez Johnson and Marcus Harper II.
In the exclusive interview with Harper, Farr reveals that although it is difficult to pick his favorite uniform combination, the first-ever Stomp Out Cancer uniform combination (in collaboration with OHSU Doernbecher Children's Hospital) and this season's Stomp Out Cancer uniform combination (in collaboration with Oregon coach Dan Lanning's wife and children) are hard to top.
"Everybody knows somebody that's affected by cancer, whether it's their immediate family, friends, somebody," Farr told Harper II. "So it's just cool to bring some awareness and encouragement to those people."
Farr and Harper II also recalled a few stories from when the uniform committee gathered before the 2024 season. When discussing which game the Ducks should wear the all-black 'Fly Era' in, Oregon star receiver Tez Johnson was adamant that they should be saved to play the Washington Huskies. After a 40 minute discussion, Johnson was overruled and the Ducks donned the all-black vs. the Ohio State Buckeyes in Autzen Stadium on Oct. 12.
This Saturday against the Michigan Wolverines, the Ducks are debuting their all-white “Warp Speed” uniforms. The helmet is entirely chrome with wings on the sides while the face mask is also chrome and the visor is black. Emblazoned on the gloves is the Oregon “O” logo in silver with silver wings on opposing sides, a popular alternate logo for the football program.
On the field, watch for Harper II to shine with strength and pancakes against Michigan. Off the field, Harper is making his own way with his creativity and personality as host of The Big Mark Show.
The Oregon offensive line found its groove during the last six games, as the Ducks have allowed just three sacks in that stretch, including a streak of four-straight games without giving up a sack.
Now, the 8-0 Ducks hit the road for Ann Arbor, MI to face the reigning National Champion Michigan Wolverines in The Big House. The No. 1 Oregon Ducks and Michigan kick off on Saturday, Nov. 2, at 12:30 p.m. PT. The game will be broadcast on CBS.
MORE: How Ohio State, Penn State Winner Impacts Oregon Ducks, Big Ten, College Football Playoff
MORE: How to Watch No. 1 Oregon Ducks vs. Michigan Wolverines: Preview, Prediction, TV Channel
MORE: Oregon Ducks In Danger Of Losing Five-Star Commit Brandon Finney to Penn State? Flip Looms
MORE: Oregon Ducks, Michigan Wolverines Injury Update: Star Cornerback Will Johnson Out?
MORE: Mater Dei Linebacker Nasir Wyatt Reveals Why He Committed To Oregon Ducks Over USC
MORE: Oregon Ducks Injury Update: Jordan Burch, Terrance Ferguson Return To Practice
MORE: Kirk Herbstreit Snubs Oregon Ducks? Ranking Best College Football Teams
MORE: Oregon Ducks, Dan Lanning Preview Michigan Wolverines: 'Unleash Havoc'
MORE: Oregon Ducks Uniforms Release: All-White 'Warp Speed' Uniforms for Michigan Game