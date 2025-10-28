Ducks Digest

Impressive Stat Shows How Explosive Oregon Ducks Offense Has Been

The Oregon Ducks don't have a particular "star" at running back this season but the backfield has still managed to among the best in college football thanks to combined efforts from Jordon Davison, Noah Whittington, Dierre Hill Jr. and Jayden Limar.

Zach Dimmitt

Oregon Ducks running back Jordon Davison warms up before the game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Autzen Stadium.
Oregon Ducks running back Jordon Davison warms up before the game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Autzen Stadium. / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
The Oregon Ducks picked up their seventh win of the season on Saturday at Autzen Stadium with a 21-7 victory over the Wisconsin Badgers but it's safe to say offense didn't play up to standard.

The constant rain and the injury to quarterback Dante Moore certainly played a role in Oregon's below-average performance, but offensive coordinator Will Stein's unit still ended up generating multiple big plays on the ground, something that has become a theme this season.

Even if Moore does end up missing some time, Oregon's running backs have shown off some explosiveness that is statistically unmatched across the rest of college football, which could give quarterback Brock Thomas something to lean on if he is thrust into the starting role.

Oregon Ducks Running Backs Lead Country in Explosive Runs

Oregon running backs Jordon Davison, left and Dierre Hill Jr. warm up as the Oregon Ducks host the Wisconsin Badgers on Oct. 25, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

According to Rob Moseley of GoDucks.com, Oregon leads college football this season with 24 runs of 20+ yards. This included four explosive runs in the win over Wisconsin, as the running back room all took turns getting their chance at gashing the Badgers' defense.

All four primary running backs -- Noah Whittington, Jordon Davison, Dierre Hill Jr. and Jayden Limar --- have had at least one run of 50+ yards this season. Searching for explosive? Look no further.

The Ducks have had a committee approach at running back this season but it clearly hasn't impacted that group's statistical output. If anything, it's led to an increase in production, as Oregon is on pace to top its rushing total from last season when Jordan James operated as the primary ball carrier en route to a 1,000-yard season.

Oregon coach Dan Lanning has had a 1,000-yard rusher each season since arriving to Eugene, though that's likely to end this year. Still, there's one name that has set himself apart this season for running backs coach Ra'Shaad Samples.

Jordon Davison an Emerging Star?

Oregon Ducks running back Jordon Davison reacts after defeating the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium. / Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Whittington is Oregon's leader rusher (433) headed into the second bye week, but he is tied with the true freshman Davison in carries (51). Still, it's Davison who leads the team with 10 rushing touchdowns, adding two more against the Badgers.

Davison arrived to Eugene as a four-star recruit and has looked every bit the part. He's posted 51 carries for 352 yards and 10 touchdowns this season.

His production on long runs might come as a surprise to college football fans, but Davison saw it coming from himself based on what he's been doing in practice.

“Whole time I knew I could do it," Davison said. "It's happened a couple times in practice, so I feel like everybody on the team wasn't surprised. Like I knew I could do it. I'm confident in myself, and I know my capability as a player.”

Jordon Davison, Dierre Hill Jr. Chemistry

Oregon Ducks running back Dierre Hill Jr. carries the ball against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the second half at SHI Stadium. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

He has built a nice chemistry with Hill Jr., who has tallied 36 carries for 357 yards and three touchdowns this season.

“It's kind of crazy, because coming in, they was like, who do I want to play with? And we was like watching each other’s film, and it was a couple backs, and I actually chose Dierre," Davison said. "And his film stuck out to me. And then we was connecting before we got here, and then as soon as we got here, it just clicked, like, that's my right-hand man. People probably think like, it's just on the field, but we together every day, off the field, all the time.”

After the bye, the Oregon running backs will get another chance to show off their explosiveness when the Ducks visit the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Published
Zach Dimmitt
ZACH DIMMITT

Zach Dimmitt is a beat reporter for Oregon Ducks on SI. He also is the Deputy Editor for Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI. He also contributes as a writer for NFL on SI sites like the Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans. He was previously the editor-in-chief of Buffalo Bills on SI, Philadelphia Eagles on SI and Seattle Seahawks on SI. Born and raised in San Antonio, Texas, Dimmitt received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism at the University of Texas at Austin in 2022. He originally started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. In that time, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and has reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7

