Oregon Ducks Land Elite Transfer Portal Offensive Lineman Emmanuel Pregnon From USC
Transfer portal offensive lineman Emmanuel Pregnon has committed to the Oregon Ducks. While in the portal, Pregnon was reportedly deciding between Oregon, Texas, and Tennessee, but Ducks coach Dan Lanning and his staff won out.
Before the Trojans' appearance in the Las Vegas Bowl, Pregnon announced that he would be returning to USC for his final season of college football. However, shortly after the bowl game he announced his entrance into the transfer portal.
Pregnon has been in the portal before, transferring from Wyoming to USC and coach Lincoln Riley. Before committing to the Trojans, the Oregon Ducks were considered a contender to land the coveted offensive lineman. Two seasons later, Pregnon has landed in Eugene.
He is not the only transfer from the USC Trojans who will be on Oregon's team next season. Former USC defensive lineman Bear Alexander committed to the Ducks on Dec. 20.
Pregnon the third offensive lineman in Oregon's transfer portal class, joining Nevada offensive tackle Isaiah World and Texas State offensive tackle Alex Harkey.
Additionally, Oregon is bringing in running back Makhi Hughes (Tulane), wide receiver Malik Benson (Florida State), and tight end Jamari Johnson (Louisville) on offense. On the other side of the ball, Oregon is adding safety Dillon Thieneman (Purdue) and cornerback Theran Johnson (Northwestern).
With these nine members, the Ducks' transfer portal class is ranked No. 9 according to On3's Industry Rankings. Lanning is also having success recruiting the high school rankings at Oregon, signing the No. 4 class per On3.
Oregon's offensive line is losing both offensive tackles Josh Conerly Jr. and Ajani Cornelius from the 2024 season. While Pregnon will play inside for offensive line coach A'lique Terry, his experience should help the Ducks up front.
Dante Moore is the expected starting quarterback for the Oregon offense in the 2025 season, and he will have veteran offensive lineman protecting him in Pregnon and World, both in their final years of eligibility.
Moore will have no shortage of weapons as well. At wide receiver, the Ducks return Evan Stewart and Justius Lowe while Jeremiah McClellan, Kyler Kasper and Jurrion Dickey will battle with Malik Benson for the No. 3 receiver spot. Oregon also signed five-star wide receiver Dakorien Moore who has the chance to make an immediate impact.
Tight end Kenyon Sadiq is expected to receive an increase in usage with the departure of Terrance Ferguson. However, the addition of Jamari Johnson from the portal allows Oregon offensive coordinator Will Stein the ability to play multiple tight ends.
