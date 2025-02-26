L.A. Chargers' Jim Harbaugh Makes Bold Statement About Justin Herbert, Future
Inching closer and closer to the 2025 NFL Draft date of Thursday, April 24th, the attention of sports fans, media members, and teams alike are zoning in on the NFL Scouting Combine.
The combine kicks off on Thursday, February 27th, many coaches and industry professionals are descending on Indianapolis, Indiana to share thoughts about their programs and potential draft picks.
In an interview with NBC Sports' "Pro Football Talk" podcast, Los Angeles Chargers' coach Jim Harbaugh was asked about his current starting quarterback and former Oregon Duck Justin Herbert. Harbaugh didn't mince words, applauding the Oregon native as one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time to play in the NFL.
"I've never been around a competitor quite like him," Harbaugh said. "Some great ones (I've been around) but no doubt in my mind that Justin Herbert is not only one of the great quarterbacks in the NFL today but truly one of the great quarterbacks of all time. That's from daily, weekly, monthly, and now it's been one year being around him. I can confidently say that there's nobody that brings more to the organization than Justin Herbert."
In his fifth season with the Chargers, Herbert punched in 3,870 yards with a 65.9% completion percentage and 23 touchdowns with only three interceptions on the season. In rushing, Herbert put up two touchdowns and 306 yards. With the former Duck at the helm, the Chargers advanced to the first round of the playoffs, where they lost to the Houston Texans 32-12.
With only two post-season appearances in his career so far with the Chargers, both ending in losses, many online result to labeling Herbert as a guy who just can't execute past the regular season. Harbaugh shared his players have continued to motivate Herbert, as the quarterback equally pushes those around him including his coach.
"It's the players. There's no good coaches who don't have good players. And I've been fortunate. Let's face it. Josh Johnson at the University of San Diego, still playing in the league. Andrew Luck, you mentioned J.J. McCarthy, Colin Kaepernick, Alex Smith, and now Justin Herbert who's - it's like being around greatness every single day. I would follow him to hell and back," Harbaugh said.
Speaking of hell and back, Harbaugh shared with USA Today Sports that Herbert motivates him to bring his A-game every day to the facility and that Herbert's mentality has motivated him to strive for success.
"We've got to rise to his level, all of us. It starts with me, you know," Harbaugh said to USA Today Sports. "I've got to bring it everyday. I've got to rise to his level. It really gets me out of bed every single morning and going."
Entering the 2025 NFL Draft, the Chargers desperately need weapons for Herbert to utilize. Several mock drafts are predicting Harbaugh and the Chargers will use their No. 22 overall pick to secure a tight end for Herbert, with wide receiver also being a sorely needed position for the franchise and their star quarterback.
"It's a blessing we have Justin Herbert on our team. He's on our team." Harbaugh said to USA Today Sports. "And nobody does more for our organization than he does. But all of us, let's take it up a notch and let's get to his level. That's the number one thought in my head."
It appears Herbert's work ethic is pushing the future of the Chargers organization to take the next step in the AFC Conference.