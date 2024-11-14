Los Angeles Chargers Quarterback Justin Herbert Earns New Nickname From Jim Harbaugh
Former Oregon Ducks quarterback Justin Herbert and his Los Angeles Chargers are flying high with a 6-3 start in the 2024 season. First year Charger coach Jim Harbaugh may just be Justin Herbert's biggest fan.
Harbaugh was mic’d up for Sunday’s win over the Titans and was loving every second of Herbert’s performance.
There was nobody in the world more excited to watch Herbert and the Chargers dominate than Harbaugh. Take a listen. The vibes are immaculate.
Jim Harbaugh: “(Justin Herbert), Part Man, Part Beast”
Herbert's new "beast" nickname has a nice ring to it.
Harbaugh and Herbert Changing the Chargers Culture
The Los Angeles Chargers have been a franchise stuck in mediocrity for much of it’s existence since being founded in 1959. The Chargers have an all-time winning winning percentage of .497, which ranks 17 out of the 32 NFL teams. They have been known for “Chargering”, which simply means finding impossible ways to lose games. They are one of 12 franchises in the NFL that do not have a super bowl victory.
When Justin Herbert was selected 6th overall in the 2020 NFL Draft by the Chargers, fans hoped that he would be able to be the one to take them to the promised land. Herbert has been one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL since entering the league, but it has not resulted in many wins.
In his first four seasons under center, the Chargers were only able to muster up one playoff appearance, in 2022. That playoff run ended immediately in the wild card round as the Chargers blew a 27-point lead to the Jacksonville Jaguars. 2023 was a complete disaster as they went 5-12, finished in last place in the AFC West, and fired coach Brandon Staley. Enter Jim Harbaugh.
Jim Harbaugh changed the culture the day he walked through the door. Toughness, grit, believe, and winning. All Harbaugh has done as a coach is set a culture, get the most out of his players, and win football games. He’s done it at every stop. Whether it was with the Stanford Cardinal, the San Francisco 49ers, or the Michigan Wolverines.
Harbaugh took a lowly Stanford program to heights it hadn’t seen since Bill Walsh was coaching in the 90’s. He flipped the 6-10 49ers to 13-3 and had them in three straight NFC Championship games. His last stop stop at Michigan ended with a National Championship. Harbaugh had unfinished business in the NFL, winning a super bowl, so he made his return. He joined forces with the promising young quarterback, Herbert, and they have hit it off.
Coming into the season, the Chargers roster didn't look great on paper. Even now, there aren't a whole lot of players that stand out besides Herbert and a couple others on the defensive side of the ball. So how are they positioned to make the playoffs a year removed from being a disastrous 5-12? That would be coaching.
Harbaugh and Hebert together have transformed the outlook of Chargers football for now and the future. Sure, it may only be year one in the Harbaugh/Herbert era, but you’d be a fool to not think that this team can’t make a run come playoff time this January.
