Los Angeles Chargers' Justin Herbert Makes NFL History In Loss To Tampa Bay Buccaneers
EUGENE - Former Oregon Ducks quarterback and current Los Angeles Chargers star Justin Herbert continues to cement his name in the NFL record books. Despite the Chargers' 17-40 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, Herbert reached a major milestone. During the game, Herbert surpassed 20,000 career passing yards. The Eugene, Oregon, native has further solidified his place among the league's most elite quarterbacks.
Herbert entered Sunday’s game with 19,987 passing yards since beginning his NFL career in 2020. During the game, he threw for 195 yards and two touchdowns, becoming the fifth-fastest and third-youngest quarterback to reach 20,000 career passing yards. The former Duck joins Hall of Famer Peyton Manning (20,618 yards) as one of only two players in NFL history to achieve this milestone within their first five seasons.
However, Herbert’s record-breaking performance was not without challenges. Herbert threw his first interception since Week 2 of the season, breaking his streak of 12 consecutive games without a pick. Heading into the matchup, Herbert had thrown just one interception all season with the best interception percentage in NFL history at 0.27 percent. Unfortunately, his streak ended in the third quarter when Tampa Bay cornerback Jamel Dean intercepted one of his passes.
“It is what it is,” Herbert said after the game. “I always do my best to protect the ball and not put our team in harm’s way. Unfortunately, that one got away from me. You play quarterback without fear. I’m going to take my shots downfield. I’ve got to be smart about it and understand maybe a throwaway is better.”
Herbert’s streak of consecutive pass attempts without an interception ended at 357, which now ranks fifth in NFL history. Herbert was just one attempt shy of tying Tom Brady’s streak of 358 consecutive attempts, which he achieved during the 2010-11 season.
Herbert’s achievement of surpassing 20,000 career passing yards is even more impressive given the physical challenges he has faced throughout the season. Last week, Herbert sustained a thigh bruise during the team’s 19-17 loss to Kansas City.
Despite the injury, he missed just one play before returning to finish the game. Additionally, Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh revealed that Herbert has been managing a sprained left ankle and mild knee swelling. The ankle injury occurred during the Chargers’ first offensive series against the Chiefs. Despite dealing with injury, Herbert still elected to suit up to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
“He’s got the strength of ten men,” Harbaugh said earlier in the week.
With Sunday’s loss to Tampa Bay, the Chargers now hold an 8-6 record on the season. Herbert and the Chargers must recover quickly as they face the Denver Broncos on Thursday night. The Broncos, led by yet another former Duck, Bo Nix, are 9-5 on the season after a dominant 31-13 win over the Colts Sunday. The upcoming matchup holds major playoff implications, and the Broncos are in the AFC’s sixth seed while the Chargers hold the seventh and final seed in the AFC. The winner of next week’s game will control the tiebreaker as well as obtain the sixth seed.
Herbert and Nix will meet Thursday in what will be a clash of two iconic Oregon quarterbacks. The game will kick off at 5:15 p.m. PT.
