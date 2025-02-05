Los Angeles Chargers' Derwin James Sends Message to Justin Herbert Doubters
Former Oregon Ducks star and current Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert has taken some heat following the end of the 2024 season.
In the AFC Wild Card against the Houston Texans, Herbert had a performance to forget, throwing a career-high four interceptions in a 32-12 loss. One of his picks late in the third quarter was returned by Texans defensive back Eric Murray for a 38-yard touchdown, which proved to be the beginning of the end for L.A.'s hopes.
This brutal loss somehow still wasn't worse than the playoff exit Herbert and the Chargers had two seasons ago when they blew a 27-0 lead to the Jacksonville Jaguars in a 31-30 loss.
MORE: Marcus Mariota Reuniting With Chip Kelly, Las Vegas Raiders? Free Agency Rumors
MORE: What 5-Star Recruit Jackson Cantwell Said About Oregon Ducks, Dan Lanning
MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes Offensive Coordinator Chip Kelly Hired by Las Vegas Raiders, NFL
As a result of these shortcomings, the criticism continues to fall on Herbert as the face of the franchise, but Chargers star safety Derwin James wants the negative talk to come to an end. During a recent appearance on Micah Parsons' podcast, James said he's riding with Herbert.
“Stop disrespecting him” James said. “I promise you. I can’t wait for y’all to see this next season when I know we’re going to do what we do, for y’all to really get to see the real 10. I know how hard he works, I wouldn’t rather have no other quarterback.”
It was surprising turn of events for Herbert considering the regular season he had. The former Duck and Eugene native finished 2024 having gone 332 of 504 passing for 3,870 yards, 23 touchdowns and just three interceptions while adding 69 carries for 306 yards and two more scores. The fact that he topped his regular-season interception total in a single playoff game as a full-time starter is all you need to know about how solid Herbert was in 2024.
James' comments echoed those made by Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh in November when he called Herbert "one of the best of all-time."
“Enjoy it. He’s not only one of the best in the game currently, he’s one of the best of all-time,” Harbaugh said of Herbert. “I do not feel at all like I’m going out on a limb in saying that. ... Everything you could say good about a quarterback and then some. Talent and effort, and just intangibles that are off the chart. Every measurement you could have for a quarterback, tangible or intangible, he possesses at the highest level. It’s like being around greatness every day.”
During his four-year career at Oregon, Herbert completed 827 of 1,293 passes for 10,541 yards, 95 touchdowns and 23 interceptions to go along with 13 rushing touchdowns. His passing yardage mark remains second all-time in Ducks program history.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys Target Ra'Shaad Samples Staying With Oregon Ducks, Dan Lanning
MORE: Oregon Ducks Quarterback Dillon Gabriel Shines at Senior Bowl, Boosts NFL Draft Stock
MORE: Chip Kelly Replacements For Ohio State Buckeyes: Penn State's Andy Kotelnicki?
MORE: Oregon Ducks Commit Tomuhini Topui Visits USC Trojans, Lincoln Riley