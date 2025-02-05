Ducks Digest

Los Angeles Chargers' Derwin James Sends Message to Justin Herbert Doubters

Former Oregon Ducks quarterback Justin Herbert suffered another brutal loss with the Los Angeles Chargers to close out the 2024 NFL season. Chargers star safety Derwin James stands up for his quarterback Herbert.

Zach Dimmitt

Dec 28, 2024; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) and safety Derwin James Jr. (3) run off the field after defeating the New England Patriots in the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images
Dec 28, 2024; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) and safety Derwin James Jr. (3) run off the field after defeating the New England Patriots in the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images / David Butler II-Imagn Images
In this story:

Former Oregon Ducks star and current Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert has taken some heat following the end of the 2024 season.

In the AFC Wild Card against the Houston Texans, Herbert had a performance to forget, throwing a career-high four interceptions in a 32-12 loss. One of his picks late in the third quarter was returned by Texans defensive back Eric Murray for a 38-yard touchdown, which proved to be the beginning of the end for L.A.'s hopes.

This brutal loss somehow still wasn't worse than the playoff exit Herbert and the Chargers had two seasons ago when they blew a 27-0 lead to the Jacksonville Jaguars in a 31-30 loss.

Justin Herbert
Dec 28, 2024; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) passes the ball against the New England Patriots in the third quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images / David Butler II-Imagn Images

MORE: Marcus Mariota Reuniting With Chip Kelly, Las Vegas Raiders? Free Agency Rumors

MORE: What 5-Star Recruit Jackson Cantwell Said About Oregon Ducks, Dan Lanning

MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes Offensive Coordinator Chip Kelly Hired by Las Vegas Raiders, NFL

As a result of these shortcomings, the criticism continues to fall on Herbert as the face of the franchise, but Chargers star safety Derwin James wants the negative talk to come to an end. During a recent appearance on Micah Parsons' podcast, James said he's riding with Herbert.

“Stop disrespecting him” James said. “I promise you. I can’t wait for y’all to see this next season when I know we’re going to do what we do, for y’all to really get to see the real 10. I know how hard he works, I wouldn’t rather have no other quarterback.”

It was surprising turn of events for Herbert considering the regular season he had. The former Duck and Eugene native finished 2024 having gone 332 of 504 passing for 3,870 yards, 23 touchdowns and just three interceptions while adding 69 carries for 306 yards and two more scores. The fact that he topped his regular-season interception total in a single playoff game as a full-time starter is all you need to know about how solid Herbert was in 2024.

Derwin James
Jun 13, 2024; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James Jr. (3) at a press conference during minicamp at the Hoag Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

James' comments echoed those made by Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh in November when he called Herbert "one of the best of all-time."

“Enjoy it. He’s not only one of the best in the game currently, he’s one of the best of all-time,” Harbaugh said of Herbert. “I do not feel at all like I’m going out on a limb in saying that. ... Everything you could say good about a quarterback and then some. Talent and effort, and just intangibles that are off the chart. Every measurement you could have for a quarterback, tangible or intangible, he possesses at the highest level. It’s like being around greatness every day.”

During his four-year career at Oregon, Herbert completed 827 of 1,293 passes for 10,541 yards, 95 touchdowns and 23 interceptions to go along with 13 rushing touchdowns. His passing yardage mark remains second all-time in Ducks program history.

MORE: Dallas Cowboys Target Ra'Shaad Samples Staying With Oregon Ducks, Dan Lanning

MORE: Oregon Ducks Quarterback Dillon Gabriel Shines at Senior Bowl, Boosts NFL Draft Stock

MORE: Chip Kelly Replacements For Ohio State Buckeyes: Penn State's Andy Kotelnicki?

MORE: Oregon Ducks Commit Tomuhini Topui Visits USC Trojans, Lincoln Riley

Published
Zach Dimmitt
ZACH DIMMITT

Zach Dimmitt is a journalist contributing to the Oregon Ducks, Texas Longhorns and Texas A&M Aggies on SI websites. Dimmitt graduated from the University of Texas at Austin in 2022 with a Bachelors degree in Journalism.

Home/Football